The Case of a 34-Year-Old Woman With PPD After the Birth of her Third Child

Panelists discuss how specific symptoms, such as persistent sadness, emotional numbness, and disconnection from the baby, help distinguish postpartum depression (PPD) from postpartum anxiety or “baby blues,” and how to approach assessing a patient such as Emily, who is experiencing these symptoms for the first time despite previous pregnancies.