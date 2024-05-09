Bias in Record Keeping: A Real Life Example

CONFERENCE REPORTER

John J. Miller, MD, Psychiatric Times Editor-in-Chief, sat down with us at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting to share a real-life example of case note bias he experienced. This example demonstrates why clinicians should be cognizant of their own judgments and their descriptors while keeping notes. Miller recommends that clinicians should create documents they would be comfortable with the patients/their families reading.

Dr Miller is Medical Director, Brain Health, Exeter, New Hampshire; Editor in Chief, Psychiatric Times; Staff Psychiatrist, Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter; Consulting Psychiatrist, Insight Meditation Society, Barre, Massachusetts.