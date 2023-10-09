A psychiatrist reflects on blue fortitude as he visits the Columbine Memorial.
Inspired by a visit to Columbine Memorial
The wall that helps.
The wall that heals.
The wall that hopes.
The ground that grants.
The ground that grieves.
The ground that guides.
The streams that pant.
The streams that pine.
The streams that pray.
The souls that bleed.
The souls that breathe.
The souls that build.
The blue that speaks.
The blue that sings .
The blue that sprouts.
Remember the Columbines!
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM. His newest book, Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables, is available at Amazon.