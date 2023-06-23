Border Boy

"It is not a place out there but a place in here. I catch on its barbed wire in both places."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Alberto Ríos' poem "Border Boy." Ríos won acclaim as a lyrical writer who uses language in unexpected ways that reflect his Chicano heritage. In 2013, Ríos was named Arizona’s first poet laureate, and he served as a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets from 2014 to 2020.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Related Videos
Related Content

Our Medical Marriage

June 22nd 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Letter to AI

June 16th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Warning

June 3rd 2023

"Our Medical Marriage"

June 2nd 2023

Our Medical Marriage

June 22nd 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Letter to AI

June 16th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Warning

June 3rd 2023

"Our Medical Marriage"

June 2nd 2023

Our Medical Marriage

June 22nd 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Letter to AI

June 16th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Warning

June 3rd 2023

"Our Medical Marriage"

June 2nd 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.