"It is not a place out there but a place in here. I catch on its barbed wire in both places."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Alberto Ríos' poem "Border Boy." Ríos won acclaim as a lyrical writer who uses language in unexpected ways that reflect his Chicano heritage. In 2013, Ríos was named Arizona’s first poet laureate, and he served as a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets from 2014 to 2020.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.