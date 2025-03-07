Blog

Video

Choices

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD

"Suddenly, in every tree, an unseen nest where a mountain would be."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Choices," by Tess Gallagher. Gallagher was a poet, playwright, essayist, and novelist, born in 1943 in Port Angeles, Washington. She received a BA and MA from the University of Washington, where she studied creative writing, and earned an MFA from the University of Iowa.

Gallagher’s first collection of poems, Instructions to the Double (Graywolf Press), won the 1976 Elliston Book Award for “best book of poetry published by a small press.” In 1984, she published the collection Willingly, which consists of poems written to, and about, her third husband, author Raymond Carver, who died in 1988. Other collections include My Black Horse: New and Selected Poems.

About her work, the poet Hayden Carruth wrote, “Gallagher’s poems, beyond their delicacy of language, have a delicacy of perception, and the capacity to see oneself objectively as another person doing the things one really does, with clear affection and natural concern.”

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Related Videos
crows
beauty
girl doorway
Hattie McDaniel
winter tree
students
winter
desert eye
wind
support group
Related Content
child statue of liberty
February 27th 2025

The Child Colossus: A Poem After “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus on our Statue of Liberty

H. Steven Moffic, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Sergey/AdobeStock
February 5th 2025

Ut Eam Prope (Keep Her Close)

Jaskaran Lamba
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Renewed Focus
January 1st 2025

Renewed Focus

Frank A. Clark, MD
writing
December 27th 2024

"How a Psychiatrist Writes a Poem"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.