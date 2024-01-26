Clinician Wellness Research Roundup: January 26, 2024

science thodonal_AdobeStock

In this Research Roundup, we explore new studies on electronic health record use, performance standards, and the COVID-19 pandemic and their effects on clinician wellness and well-being.

Connections Between EHR Use and Clinician Burnout

This systematic review investigated the relationship between electronic health record (EHR) use and clinician stress and burnout in hospital settings. The analysis of 29 studies revealed that poor usability and extensive time spent on EHRs were key contributors to stress and burnout among clinicians, with the working environment and differences in specialties also influencing these outcomes.

The investigators concluded that, “Addressing these issues requires tailored EHR systems, rigorous usability testing, support for the needs of different specialties, qualitative research on EHR stressors, and expanded research in non-Western contexts.”

Enhancing Patient and Clinician Well-Being Through Narrative Medicine

The COVID-19 pandemic intensified secondary trauma and moral injury among health care workers, highlighting the urgent need for addressing mental health in both clinicians and patients. This study advocates for narrative medicine as an accessible and cost-effective framework with the potential to revolutionize patient care, support underserved populations, mitigate clinician burnout, and improve team dynamics.

The investigators review literature that supports these benefits and provide insights into integrating narrative medicine into clinical care and medical education from the undergraduate to the continuing medical education levels.

Exploring the Relationship Between Productivity Standards and Burnout in Psychotherapists

This article discusses the challenges mental health clinicians face in meeting productivity standards, emphasizing the potential negative impact on job satisfaction and burnout. The author suggests that while building rapport and enhancing self-efficacy can address short-term issues, the concept of productivity standards itself may be problematic.

“Through empathy and providing non-judgmental feedback, clinical supervisors and managers can help build a therapist’s self-efficacy, mitigating some of these effects, but this may not be enough,” the author concluded. “If we do not explore and implement alternative performance measures [such as patient satisfaction surveys and patient outcome measures], we may be in danger of losing therapists at a time when we need them the most.”

