We Are in Divorce Proceedings With the Earth

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic is away. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

In considering a rerun video for today, it took me back to a video from 3 years back during our first year of weekly videos, not for Valentine’s Day but Earth Day. That seemed just right for now because on Valentine’s Day last Friday, we celebrated trees.



Ironically though, 3 years back we were in the midst of COVID-19 and an improvement in the environment because we humans were in lockdown. That has now reversed and our climate and environmental concerns continue to escalate.



Three years ago, in the video, I also advocated for an expansion of our model to a bio-psycho-social-eco model. Allow me to advocate for that again, especially since the new federal governmental administration is eliminating some of the environmental protection policies, as if we are in the beginning stages of divorce proceedings from our love affair with the environment.

