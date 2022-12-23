Coalescence

rolffimages/adobestock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION



My story is

Yin and Yang

Chaos and order

I am aware of its

Gravitational pull toward

Harmony with a hint of seasonal

Cacophony



And my belly erupts

With a blend of levity

And heaviness

A familiar juxtaposition

Digesting the weight

Of life



Stillness quiets the

Gut butterflies

And movement revitalizes

Dreams that were

Once deferred



My story is

Yin and Yang

Chaos and order

I am aware of its

Gravitational pull toward

Light dark synthesis



For the moon howls

Like an imposter that

Is stealthy and promotes

Cognitive distortions

Whilst

The aubade emboldens

Hope that is pristine



My fiery heart puzzled

Yet aware of water’s

Tactic to satisfy abiding

Ambition

A wonderful merger

Of two titans



My story is

Yin and Yang

Chaos and order

I am aware of its

Gravitational pull toward

fortuitous fusion

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.



