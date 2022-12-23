Coalescence

By Frank A. Clark, MD

A psychiatrist reflects on his story...

rolffimages/adobestock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

My story is
Yin and Yang
Chaos and order
I am aware of its
Gravitational pull toward
Harmony with a hint of seasonal
Cacophony

And my belly erupts
With a blend of levity
And heaviness
A familiar juxtaposition
Digesting the weight
Of life

Stillness quiets the
Gut butterflies
And movement revitalizes
Dreams that were
Once deferred

My story is
Yin and Yang
Chaos and order
I am aware of its
Gravitational pull toward
Light dark synthesis

For the moon howls
Like an imposter that
Is stealthy and promotes
Cognitive distortions
Whilst
The aubade emboldens
Hope that is pristine

My fiery heart puzzled
Yet aware of water’s
Tactic to satisfy abiding
Ambition
A wonderful merger
Of two titans

My story is
Yin and Yang
Chaos and order
I am aware of its
Gravitational pull toward
fortuitous fusion

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.


