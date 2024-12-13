Commentary

Article

Curating Depression Treatments Using Biomarker-Based Selection

Author(s):

Rudolf Uher, MUDr, PhD

What if biomarkers could tell you whether or not a depression treatment would work before a patient started?

At the 63rd Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, Rudolf Uher MUDr, PhD, spoke with Psychology Times about research being done at Dalhousie University testing biomarker-based selection of treatment. Patients with depression take an initial assessment and are prescribed treatment based on the assessment.

Uher said some patients start only with an antidepressant while others receive the antidepressant and an add-on adjunctive treatment.

Dr Uher is a psychiatrist and professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada.

