Curating Depression Treatments Using Biomarker-Based Selection

At the 63rd Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, Rudolf Uher MUDr, PhD, spoke with Psychology Times about research being done at Dalhousie University testing biomarker-based selection of treatment. Patients with depression take an initial assessment and are prescribed treatment based on the assessment.

Uher said some patients start only with an antidepressant while others receive the antidepressant and an add-on adjunctive treatment.

Dr Uher is a psychiatrist and professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada.