Demystifying Lithium Therapy—A Primer for Clinicians: Renal Issues, Part 1

Crystal light/AdobeStock

CATEGORY 1 CME

Premiere Date: December 20, 2024

Expiration Date: June 20, 2026

This activity offers CE credits for:

1. Physicians (CME)

2. Other

All other clinicians either will receive a CME Attendance Certificate or may choose any of the types of CE credit being offered.

ACTIVITY GOAL

To inform readers of the recent developments with lithium as they relate to renal issues.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

1. Educate clinicians about recent advances in the understanding of lithium-related renal dysfunction and practices that mitigate lithium’s renal impact.

2. Describe how lithium’s accumulation in collecting duct principal cells is the cause of polyuria, and describe methods to track this complaint and treat it with the epithelial sodium channel–antagonist amiloride.

TARGET AUDIENCE

This accredited continuing education (CE) activity is intended for psychiatrists, psychologists, primary care physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and other health care professionals who seek to improve their care for patients with mental health disorders.

ACCREDITATION/CREDIT DESIGNATION/FINANCIAL SUPPORT

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Physicians’ Education Resource,® LLC, and Psychiatric Times®. Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC, is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC, designates this enduring material for a maximum of 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits.™ Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

This activity is funded entirely by Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC. No commercial support was received.

OFF-LABEL DISCLOSURE/DISCLAIMER

This accredited CE activity may or may not discuss investigational, unapproved, or off-label use of drugs. Participants are advised to consult prescribing information for any products discussed. The information provided in this accredited CE activity is for continuing medical education purposes only and is not meant to substitute for the independent clinical judgment of a physician relative to diagnostic or treatment options for a specific patient’s medical condition. The opinions expressed in the content are solely those of the individual faculty members and do not reflect those of Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC.

FACULTY, STAFF, AND PLANNERS’ DISCLOSURES AND CONFLICT OF INTEREST MITIGATION

None of the staff of Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC, or Psychiatric Times or the planners or the authors of this educational activity have relevant financial relationship(s) to disclose with ineligible companies whose primary business is producing, marketing, selling, reselling, or distributing health care products used by or on patients.

For content-related questions, email us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com; for questions concerning the accreditation of this CME activity or how to claim credit, please contact info@gotoper.com and include “Demystifying Lithium Therapy: A Primer for Clinicians on Renal Issues, Part 1” in the subject line.

HOW TO CLAIM CREDIT

Once you have read the article, please use the following URL to evaluate and request credit: https://education.gotoper.com/activity/ptcme24dec. If you do not already have an account with Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC, you will be prompted to create one. You must have an account to evaluate and request credit for this activity.

(This is the first part of a discussion on lithium. The second part will appear in a subsequent issue—Ed.) Lithium remains underused for the treatment of patients with a history of mania (eg, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type, or bipolar I disorder [BD-1]), although it remains the gold therapeutic standard as noted in treatment guidelines published since 2018 (Table 1).1-3 This pattern of underuse persists despite the reproductive harms associated with valproate exposure in women and men,4-6 naturalistic data documenting higher rates of postmania treatment failure for second generation antipsychotic (SGA) monotherapies (eg, quetiapine, aripiprazole, olanzapine) compared with lithium monotherapy,7 and evidence that use of lithium in older patients with BD-I is neuroprotective. Patients with BD-I have a 3-fold higher risk of dementia than do their peers; however, results of a 2020 meta-analysis indicated that long-term use of lithium in older patients with BD-I reduces future dementia risk by 49%.8 Concerns about renal adverse effects (AEs) will necessarily limit lithium use in select patients.9 However, these concerns are often generalized, and the risks inflated by erroneous assumptions about lithium’s impact on estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and lack of knowledge about appropriate monitoring and management of polyuria, the earliest signal of lithium-related renal dysfunction.10,11

TABLE 1. The Place of Lithium in Treatment Guidelines Updated Since 20181-3

This primer will outline the modern understanding of all patient and medication-related factors that impact the development of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in BD spectrum individuals, detail how to minimize lithium’s contribution to CKD risk through single daily dosing at bedtime (QHS) and use of modest 12-hour maintenance serum levels, and delineate why lithium’s entry into distal collecting duct principal cells via the epithelial sodium channel (ENaC) is the primary cause of renal injury, with its earliest manifestation being the patient complaint of polyuria.12,13 The profound, yet simple, concept that the pathway to lithium-related CKD is via ENaC makes clear why polyuria monitoring is so vital and why the ENaC blocker amiloride is the ideal means of treating this problem.14,15

CKD and Bipolar Disorder: It Is the Patients, Not Just the Lithium

Studies of cardiometabolic health among those with serious mental disorders consistently report that cardiovascular (CV) risk factors are overrepresented in this population, but these papers often fail to note that those same CV risks overlap with risk factors for CKD: hypertension, dyslipidemia, metabolic syndrome, and type 2 diabetes mellitus.16 Adults with bipolar spectrum disorders (primarily BD-I and schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type) have higher rates of obesity and cardiometabolic disorders than the general population and this translates to increased risk for CKD.17,18 A large study using the Danish health registers found that adults with bipolar spectrum disorders (n=10,591) had 3-fold higher rates of CKD and end-stage renal disease than did their peers, and this was independent of lithium or anticonvulsant mood stabilizer use (Table 2).16 Some of the renal pathology previously attributable to lithium now is understood to result from confounding bias—the use of lithium in a population with elevated inherent CKD risks. The independent effect of lithium on eGFR, while not absent, is more modest than previously estimated19,20; however, as will be discussed, lithium’s effect on eGFR is magnified by outdated practices such as multiple daily dosing in adults and persistently high maintenance serum levels.21,22

TABLE 2. Prevalence of CKD in Patients With Bipolar Disorder16

Despite use of modest 12-hour maintenance serum levels and single QHS dosing, lithium-treated patients can develop CKD due to medical comorbidities. Nonetheless, when somatic medical burden is modest, even patients with low baseline eGFR can be started on lithium without undue impact on age-related eGFR declines. Evidence for this comes from studies such as a 2021 retrospective analysis of eGFR changes among 83 older Swedish patients who started lithium with low baseline eGFR. After using lithium for 7.9 years, 43 patients (52%) did not progress to lower CKD stages despite a mean (SD) baseline age of 55.5 (16.8) years and a mean (SD) baseline eGFR of 54 (15) mL/min.20 Not surprisingly, the 48% of patients who experienced significant eGFR declines had a greater burden of somatic illness than did those who did not (P < .012) and also had numerically higher rates of diabetes mellitus (23% vs 12%, respectively) and CV disorders (63% vs 42%).20

Given the significant neuroprotective effects of lithium and the inevitable presence of CKD risks in older adults with BD-I (OABD), clinicians should not deprive these patients of lithium therapy; instead, clinicians must become adept in using age-appropriate maintenance levels to limit the risk of renal and central nervous system (CNS) AEs. A Delphi panel of 25 experts in OABD convened in 2019 suggested 12-hour maintenance serum levels of 0.4 to 0.8 mEq/L for patients aged 60 to 79 years and 0.4 to 0.7 mEq/L for those aged at least 80 years.23 Modest serum levels are recommended due to lower eGFR in that population, and due to age-related changes in blood-brain barrier permeability that can generate higher brain-to-serum lithium ratios over time.24-26 The serum level that was once therapeutic in a younger patient may result in excessive brain exposure as that same individual ages, and be manifested as complaints about cognition and mood.25 Lower maintenance levels thus benefit the OABD’s kidneys and, in turn, their brain.

Sins of Lithium Prescribing: Multiple Daily Dosing Plus High Serum Levels

Lithium was approved in the United States on April 6, 1970; as with many older medications, its product information has remained largely unchanged.27 Despite decades of evidence that the CNS half-life of lithium ranges from 28 to 48 hours,28 prescribing information continues to recommend that it be administered 2, 3, or even 4 times daily.27,29 This presents a source of danger for the patient, as multiple daily dosing and maintenance levels exceeding 1.00 mEq/L are associated with a greater risk of renal dysfunction.21,22 High 12-hour maintenance serum levels, as illustrated in Table 3, relate to the fact that the level obtained in a patient taking lithium twice daily is not the same as a level obtained after a single QHS dose; when administered on a twice-daily schedule, half of the lithium is ingested 24 hours before the morning level is drawn. If the entire dosage intended to be given twice daily is consolidated to a single QHS dose, it results in the repeat level being 28% higher than previously estimated.30-32

TABLE 3. Differences in Morning Lithium Levels With Comparable Daily Doses Given QHS or BIDa,b

Modern consensus guidelines recommend that maintenance 12-hour serum levels be 0.6 to 0.8 mEq/L for most adults younger than 60 years33; in no instances should levels exceed 1.00 mEq/L. These recommendations are based on once-daily QHS dosing. Unfortunately, clinicians may misinterpret the level on twice-daily dosing as being mathematically and clinically equivalent to that with QHS dosing. It is not. If a patient is counseled on reasons to consolidate their lithium dosage to a single QHS dose but remains opposed, clinicians can estimate the level that would have been obtained by multiplying the level drawn 12 hours after the nightly dose by 1.28 and then adjusting the dose accordingly.34 Extended-release (ER) preparations should also be dosed once daily at bedtime; the 12-hour serum levels obtained with ER formulations are comparable to those of standard lithium formulations despite the slightly longer time to peak drug concentration (range, 3-6 vs 1-3 hours, respectively).34

The association of multiple daily dosing and increased rates of renal dysfunction has been known for over 40 years,35 but the evidence was not of the highest quality until a paper published in 2016 cemented the concept that once-daily dosing is renoprotective.21 The authors performed a case-control study of lithium treated adults in a large New England health care system in which they matched 1445 individuals with renal insufficiency (RI) 1:3 with 4306 patients without RI. In the fully adjusted model, once-daily dosing was associated with a 20% lower risk of renal insufficiency (OR, 0.80; 95% CI, 0.69-0.93; P = .003). Moreover, increased risk of RI was not seen for ER formulations when that variable was analyzed independently.

These findings, however, only apply to the treatment of adults. Children and preteen adolescents have markedly higher lithium clearance than do adults. In young patients, lithium is commonly dosed 3 times daily (mean total daily dose, 25 mg/kg).36 As these individuals approach maturity, lithium can slowly be transitioned to once-daily QHS dosing. One other useful finding from the case-control study was that even 1 high outpatient level can increase the risk of RI risk; any level exceeding 1.2 mEq/L increased the risk of RI by 72% (OR, 1.72; 95% CI 1.38-2.14).21

ENaC: What It Means, and Why It Relates to Polyuria

Lithium is filtered and reabsorbed in the glomerulus and proximal tubules in a manner equivalent to that of sodium; it is in the distal collecting ducts, however, that lithium can accumulate in tissues and cause nephrotoxicity.13 Approximately 20% of lithium reabsorption occurs in the distal collecting duct, specifically in principal cells that primarily absorb sodium and water.13 Lithium in tubular fluid readily enters these cells via the epithelial sodium channel (ENaC) on the apical surface, as the form of ENaC in principal cells has 1.6 times greater affinity for lithium than it does for sodium (Figure).37-39 Intracellular lithium accumulation can occur in certain patients primarily because lithium is a poor substrate for the sodium/potassium-ATPase pump on the basement membrane, and lithium efflux via the NHE1 transporter may be insufficient to compensate. Elevated intracellular lithium levels in principal cells impacts a number of molecular pathways with the net effect seen as decreased surface expression of water-absorbing aquaporin 2 (AQP2) protein channels, and insensitivity to aldosterone and vasopressin actions at AQP2 leading to AQP2 downregulation.13 The early clinical manifestation of this process is impaired water reabsorption, which the patient perceives as increased urinary frequency.37

FIGURE. Diagram of the Collecting Duct Principal Cell37-39 Reproduced with permission: Jonathan M. Meyer, Stephen M. Stahl, The Lithium Handbook, Stahl's Handbooks © Cambridge University Press & Assessment 2023.

There are 2 important clinical sequelae of this process. The first is the risk of lithium refusal, as polyuria is among the top 3 AEs leading to discontinuation (diarrhea, 13%; tremor, 11%; polyuria/polydipsia, 9%).40 If left untreated, the long-term impact may be renal microcyst formation, interstitial fibrosis, and tubular atrophy.14 Given the enormous effect that this process can have on patient adherence and long-term renal health, clinicians must inquire about urinary frequency at every visit and learn the tools to track severity and manage polyuria with amiloride, a potassium-sparing diuretic whose sole mechanism is ENaC antagonism.41

Concluding Thoughts

In general, clinicians are often aware of lithium’s efficacy profile, and research over the past 2 decades has provided guidance on ways to minimize lithium-related renal dysfunction through once-daily dosing at bedtime and the use of modest 12-hour serum levels based on values obtained on single nightly doses. That polyuria represents the initial manifestation of renal injury, that polyuria pathophysiology relates to lithium’s entry into collecting duct principal cells via ENaC and that amiloride is a specific treatment for this problem are often revelations to many clinicians.

When polyuria does occur, clinicians may not have been comfortable with tracking polyuria in a way other than asking the patient about severity.10,11 Periodic assessment of intrinsic renal function using eGFR is the standard of care during lithium therapy, but this metric does not provide information on renal concentration problems. Moreover, although 24-hour urine collection is the gold standard for polyuria assessment,15 it has limitations in clinical practice, especially when repeated determinations might be necessary.

Part 2 of this series will discuss use of alternative methods (eg, 24-hour fluid intake record, early morning urine osmolality) to diagnose polyuria and quantify response to interventions.10 Armed with these tools and the understanding that use of an ENaC antagonist in the form of amiloride represents the most evidence-based treatment for lithium induced polyuria, clinicians may have more confidence in offering lithium and its therapeutic advantages to their patients.

Dr Meyer is a voluntary clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego.

References

1. Poranen J, Koistinaho A, Tanskanen A, et al. Twenty-year medication use trends in first-episode bipolar disorder. Acta Psychiatr Scand. 2022;146(6):583-593.

2. Fountoulakis KN, Tohen M, Zarate CA Jr. Lithium treatment of bipolar disorder in adults: a systematic review of randomized trials and meta-analyses. Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2022;54:100-115.

3. Management of Bipolar Disorder Work Group. VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for Management of Bipolar Disorder. Version 2.0-2023. US Department of Veterans Affairs. 2023. Accessed November 8, 2024. https://www.healthquality.va.gov/guidelines/MH/bd/VA-DoD-CPG-BD-Full-CPGFinal508.pd

4. New measures to avoid valproate exposure in pregnancy endorsed. Press release. European Medicines Agency. March 23, 2018. Accessed November 8, 2024. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/press-release/new-measures-avoid-valproate-exposure-pregnancy-endorsed_en.pdf

5. Drug safety update. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency. 2022;16(5):2-4. Accessed November 4, 2024. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1124612/Dec-2022-DSU-PDF.pdf

6. European Medicines Agency. Valproate-containing medicines: new measures regarding the potential risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children of fathers treated with valproate in the 3 months prior to conception. Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco. February 19, 2024. Accessed November 4, 2024. https://www.aifa.gov.it/documents/20142/2254729/2024.02.19_NII_valproato_EN.pdf

7. Wingård L, Brandt L, Bodén R, et al. Monotherapy vs combination therapy for post mania maintenance treatment: a population based cohort study. Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2019;29(6):691-700.

8. Velosa J, Delgado A, Finger E, et al. Risk of dementia in bipolar disorder and the interplay of lithium: a systematic review and meta-analyses. Acta Psychiatr Scand. 2020;141(6):510-521.

9. Malhi GS, Bell E, Hamilton A, et al. Lithium mythology. Bipolar Disord. 2021;23(1):7-10.

10. Kinahan JC, NiChorcorain A, Cunningham S, et al. Diagnostic accuracy of tests for polyuria in lithium-treated patients. J Clin Psychopharmacol. 2015;35(4):434-441.

11. Kinahan JC, NiChorcorain A, Cunningham S, et al. Managing polyuria during lithium treatment: a preliminary prospective observational study. Ir J Psychol Med. 2022;39(1):20-27.

12. Davis J, Desmond M, Berk M. Lithium and nephrotoxicity: a literature review of approaches to clinical management and risk stratification. BMC Nephrol. 2018;19(1):305.

13. Davis J, Desmond M, Berk M. Lithium and nephrotoxicity: unravelling the complex pathophysiological threads of the lightest metal. Nephrology (Carlton). 2018;23(10):897-903.

14. Kalita-De Croft P, Bedford JJ, Leader JP, Walker RJ. Amiloride modifies the progression of lithium-induced renal interstitial fibrosis. Nephrology (Carlton). 2018;23(1):20-30.

15. Schoot TS, Molmans THJ, Grootens KP, Kerckhoffs APM. Systematic review and practical guideline for the prevention and management of the renal side effects of lithium therapy. Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2020;31:16-32.

16. Kessing LV, Gerds TA, Feldt-Rasmussen B, et al. Use of lithium and anticonvulsants and the rate of chronic kidney disease: a nationwide population-based study. JAMA Psychiatry. 2015;72(12):1182-1191.

17. Prillo J, Soh JF, Park H, et al. Obesity and metabolic comorbidity in bipolar disorder: do patients on lithium comprise a subgroup? A naturalistic study. BMC Psychiatry. 2021;21(1):558-565.

18. Najar H, Joas E, Jonsson V, et al. Recent secular trends of body mass index in individuals with bipolar disorders and in the general population. Am J Psychiatry. 2024;181(1):39-46.

19. Clos S, Rauchhaus P, Severn A, et al. Long-term effect of lithium maintenance therapy on estimated glomerular filtration rate in patients with affective disorders: a population-based cohort study. Lancet Psychiatry. 2015;2(12):1075-1083.

20. Golic M, Aiff H, Attman PO, et al. Starting lithium in patients with compromised renal function - is it wise? J Psychopharmacol. 2021;35(2):190-197.

21. Castro VM, Roberson AM, McCoy TH, et al. Stratifying risk for renal insufficiency among lithium-treated patients: an electronic health record study. Neuropsychopharmacology. 2016;41(4):1138-1143.

22. Osterland SL, Adli M, Saritas T, et al. Acute effects of lithium augmentation on the kidney in geriatric compared with non-geriatric patients with treatment-resistant depression. Acta Psychiatr Scand. 2023;147(3):267-275.

23. Shulman KI, Almeida OP, Herrmann N, et al. Delphi survey of maintenance lithium treatment in older adults with bipolar disorder: an ISBD task force report. Bipolar Disord. 2019;21(2):117-123.

24. Moore CM, Demopulos CM, Henry ME, et al. Brain-to-serum lithium ratio and age: an in vivo magnetic resonance spectroscopy study. Am J Psychiatry. 2002;159(7):1240-1242.

25. Forester BP, Streeter CC, Berlow YA, et al. Brain lithium levels and effects on cognition and mood in geriatric bipolar disorder: a lithium-7 magnetic resonance spectroscopy study. Am J Geriatr Psychiatry. 2009;17(1):13-23.

26. Lee JH, Adler C, Norris M, et al. 4-T 7Li 3D MR spectroscopy imaging in the brains of bipolar disorder subjects. Magn Reson Med. 2012;68(2):363-368.

27. Lithium carbonate. Product information. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc; 2022. DailyMed. Accessed November 8, 2024. https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/fda/fdaDrugXsl.cfm?setid=63b3790f-a9b5-47f4-bae1-ddf8b43c13c1&type=display

28. Plenge P, Stensgaard A, Jensen HV, et al. 24-hour lithium concentration in human brain studied by Li-7 magnetic resonance spectroscopy. Biol Psychiatry. 1994;36(8):511-516.

29. Lithium carbonate. Medication guide. Alembic Pharmaceuticals; 2023. Accessed November 8, 2024. https://www.alembicusa.com/webfiles/product/pdf/15402022044042Lithium-Carbonate-Capsules-USP-10-12-2022.pdf

30. Amdisen A. Serum level monitoring and clinical pharmacokinetics of lithium. Clin Pharmacokinet. 1977;2(2):73-92.

31. Greil W. Pharmacokinetics and toxicology of lithium. Article in German. Bibl Psychiatr. 1981;(161):69-103.

32. Swartz CM. Correction of lithium levels for dose and blood sampling times. J Clin Psychiatry. 1987;48(2):60-64.

33. Nolen WA, Licht RW, Young AH, et al; ISBD/IGSLI Task Force on the treatment with lithium. What is the optimal serum level for lithium in the maintenance treatment of bipolar disorder? A systematic review and recommendations from the ISBD/IGSLI Task Force on treatment with lithium. Bipolar Disord. 2019;21(5):394-409.

34. Meyer JM, Stahl SM. The Lithium Handbook - Stahl’s Handbooks. Cambridge University Press; 2023:452.

35. Schou M, Amdisen A, Thomsen K, et al. Lithium treatment regimen and renal water handling: the significance of dosage pattern and tablet type examined through comparison of results from two clinics with different treatment regimens. Psychopharmacology. 1982;77(4):387-90.

36. Findling RL, Kafantaris V, Pavuluri M, et al. Post-acute effectiveness of lithium in pediatric bipolar I disorder. J Child Adolesc Psychopharmacol. 2013;23(2):80-90.

37. Grünfeld JP, Rossier BC. Lithium nephrotoxicity revisited. Nat Rev Nephrol. 2009;5(5):270-276.

38. Kortenoeven ML, Li Y, Shaw S, et al. Amiloride blocks lithium entry through the sodium channel thereby attenuating the resultant nephrogenic diabetes insipidus. Kidney Int. 2009;76(1):44-53.

39. Vallée C, Howlin B, Lewis R. Ion selectivity in the ENaC/DEG family: a systematic review with supporting analysis. Int J Mol Sci. 2021;22(20):10998.

40. Öhlund L, Ott M, Oja S, et al. Reasons for lithium discontinuation in men and women with bipolar disorder: a retrospective cohort study. BMC Psychiatry. 2018;18(1):322.

41. Batlle DC, von Riotte AB, Gaviria M, Grupp M. Amelioration of polyuria by amiloride in patients receiving long-term lithium therapy. N Engl J Med. 1985;312(7):408-414.





