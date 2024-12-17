Publication

Article

Psychiatric Times

Vol 41, Issue 12
Volume

Study Finds ERPOs Can Prevent Suicide by Firearms

Author(s):

Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH

Key Takeaways

  • ERPOs, or "red flag laws," temporarily restrict firearm access for individuals deemed a risk, aiming to prevent harm.
  • A study across four states found ERPOs can save one life for every 13 orders issued, despite not being 100% effective.
SHOW MORE

Extreme risk protection orders may be an effective suicide prevention tool.

firearm

Hyper Bee/AdobeStock

SPECIAL REPORT: FORENSIC PSYCHIATRY PART 2

Extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs) may be an effective suicide prevention tool, according to research published in The Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law.

To better understand the impact of ERPOs in preventing suicide by firearms, Jeffrey W. Swanson, PhD, MA, and colleagues conducted an in-depth analysis via a pooled study (N= 4583) across 4 states with ERPOs: California (N=1386), Connecticut (N=1407), Maryland (N=1347), and Washington (N=443). In general, most of the ERPO petitions were completed by law enforcement. Maryland was the exception, with just over half (56.8%) coming from law enforcement and nearly one-third (31.7%) coming from an intimate partner. Of the individuals who suicided (N=45), about half (N=20) was due to firearm injury; 97% of those individuals were male. The average age for those who suicided regardless of method was 43.7.

The study authors also sub-analyzed the pooled sample where there was a baseline concern of suicide (N=2850). In this group, 21 individuals attempted suicide via firearms; and 19 completed suicide, yielding a 90% fatality rate). Swanson et al analyzed the data and found 1 life was saved for every 13 ERPOs issued.

Although they the data support the notion that ERPOs can save lives, the authors cautioned there are other real world factors to consider, including regional variability in issues like ease of obtaining a gun, cultural issues, crime, and the like.

Pointing to the number of suicides by firearms in this pooled analysis despite the ERPOs, Swanson and colleagues acknowledged the intervention was not 100% successful, although ERPOs do seem to reduce the risk. They further noted that only 8 of the 20 firearm suicides occurred when the ERPO was active, postulating these individuals may have benefited from a renewal of the ERPO.

Known colloquially as “red flag laws,” 21 states in the US currently allow ERPOs, which are “individualized, risk-based, time-limited civil restraining orders that, following due process of law, temporarily makes firearms legally inaccessible for the duration of the order, removing guns and prohibiting their purchase for an individual deemed by a court to pose an imminent risk of harm to self or others.” Although they are most often initiated by law enforcement, some states allow clinicians, family members, and others to petition the court as a result of behaviors that indicate risk of firearm violence. There are no criminal implications associated with ERPOs, unless an individual violates the order.

With more than half (52%) of suicide deaths attributed to firearms, advocates believe ERPOs aid in prevention. Moreover, despite the relatively low rate of firearm use for suicide attempts (approximately 5%), its fatality rate is much higher than other methods. Previous studies have found that “for every 10 to 20 firearm removal actions, 1 life was saved by averting a suicide.”

“ERPOs alone are not a panacea for preventing firearm injury and mortality in the United States, but they are an important piece in the puzzle of gun violence prevention, and this study adds to the evidence suggesting they have saved lives,” the authors concluded. “ERPOs would have a bigger impact if more people on the frontlines of responding when people are behaving dangerously and at risk of suicide or interpersonal violence (eg, clinicians, law enforcement) knew about them and used them, so they could be scaled up and applied to a larger proportion of the population at high risk of gun violence and suicide.”

Reference

Swanson JW, Zeoli AM, Frattaroli S, et al. Suicide prevention effects of extreme risk protection order laws in four states. J Am Acad Psychiatry Law. 2024;52(3):327-337.

Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
criminal psychosis
Criminal Sanctions, Psychosis, and Mortality
firearm
Study Finds ERPOs Can Prevent Suicide by Firearms
sad mother
Mothers and Child Murder: How Psychiatrists Can Help in Prevention
personality disorders
Assessing the Effectiveness of Treatments of Personality Disorders in the Community
wounds
Wounds
schizophrenia
Combating Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia: Updated Treatment Approaches
innovation
Psychopharmacology Innovations
innovation
A Continued Evolution
2025
A Year of Progress and Challenges
2025
A Social Psychiatrist Looks Back on 2024 and Forward to 2025: Hurry Up and Slow Down!
hospitalzation
The Horror of Unjust Psychiatric Hospitalization
Related Videos
atomic bomb
atomic fallout
988
trauma
suicide prevention
stop violence
together
stopping stigma
Related Content
criminal psychosis
December 18th 2024

Criminal Sanctions, Psychosis, and Mortality

Megan McSweeney
A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand
September 28th 2021

A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand

James L. Knoll IV, MD
Schizophrenia
November 28th 2024

Study Finds Childhood Trauma Impacts Effectiveness of Antipsychotic Medications

Megan McSweeney
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients
September 27th 2021

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
death
November 22nd 2024

“Palliative Psychiatry” and Assisted Suicide: Compassion? Abandonment? Or Something Far Worse?

Karandeep Sonu Gaind, MD
forensic psychiatry
November 21st 2024

Malingering in the Forensic and Correctional Settings

Vikram Kumar, MD
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.