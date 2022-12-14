Drug Abuse Trends and Treatment Approaches for 2023

Substance use disorders involve a wide range of substances and patterns of abuse. However, the abuse of opioid prescription drugs and the rise in overdose deaths it is causing, largely due to the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, continues to be the biggest drug issue in America. Polysubstance abuse is also a concern.

Prescription painkiller alternatives are being further developed, including approaches that involve various types of therapy. The need to address underlying issues that might lead to drug use, including unresolved trauma and undiagnosed cooccurring disorders, is also coming more into focus.

In this article, we will discuss the most pertinent drug trends to be aware of in 2023.

Fentanyl Trends

Close to 1 million individuals have died from drug overdoses since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).1 Opioids remain the main driver of drug overdose deaths today, with 82.3% involving fentanyl or a similar synthetic opioid.1 Fentanyl is largely undetectable and is often cut into drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and fake prescription pills including opioid painkillers and benzodiazepines, like Xanax.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public advisory in August about the dangers of “rainbow fentanyl,” which gets its name from its multicolored appearance.2 This form of the drug raised concerns that drug dealers were intentionally targeting young people, even children.

In November, researchers at the University of Houston announced they have developed a fentanyl vaccine that blocks the drug from entering the brain, eliminating both the high and the risk of overdose.3 Human clinical trials are currently underway. As with all medication-assisted treatment (MAT), the vaccine may not be the right option for everyone, and therapy to modify thoughts and behaviors that contribute to drug abuse should be the focus of recovery treatment.





Polysubstance Abuse

Overdose deaths from methamphetamine and other psychostimulant use are also on the rise going into 2023, including and not including synthetic opioid involvement.

Many overdoses from fentanyl and meth involve polysubstance abuse, intentionally or unintentionally. Mixing drugs can make the drugs’ effects stronger and even more unpredictable, which is what makes polysubstance abuse particularly dangerous and even deadly. The CDC’s most recent numbers show that more than half of all overdose deaths involve the use of multiple substances.1