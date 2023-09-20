Emergency Psychiatry in an Extraordinary Age

Publication
Article
Psychiatric TimesVol 40, Issue 9

Welcome to the Emergency Psychiatry Special Report.

emergency psychiatry

zef art/AdobeStock

SPECIAL REPORT: EMERGENCY PSYCHIATRY

It is an amazing time to be involved in emergency psychiatry. Research, interest, and innovation in emergency psychiatry have reached unprecedented levels. For example, scientific submissions to the crown jewel of meetings in the field, the annual National Update on Behavioral Emergencies Conference, are up by nearly two-thirds over the previous conference’s record-setting numbers. Multiple academic centers now offer fellowships in emergency psychiatry, and there is talk of finally elevating the discipline to a boarded subspecialty.

Innovations in emergency psychiatry seem to arise almost daily, from high-technology solutions to humane reimaginings of traditional services. Even the mainstream popular press has noticed, exemplified by The New Yorker magazine’s recent feature, “Reinventing the E.R. for America’s Mental-Health Crisis.”1

But as that title implies, it is an era with highly troubling challenges as well. Over the past decade, the percentage of behavioral emergency cases presenting to hospital medical emergency departments in the United States has almost doubled, with the COVID-19 pandemic making those numbers even greater.2 Suicide deaths in the United States were at an all-time high of 49,000 in 2022, increasing by nearly 3% from 2021.3

This is affecting children as well as adults. Approximately half a million children with behavioral health conditions now present to US emergency departments each year, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.4

Fortunately, these issues are being noticed by Washington. The Biden administration recently announced millions of dollars in grants to expand emergency psychiatry and crisis programs, improved Medicare reimbursement for urgent mental health care, and nearly a billion dollars to expand and fortify the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline connection system.5

With seemingly more professionals dedicating themselves to careers in emergency psychiatry every day, there is hope that we will soon have all the personnel and resources necessary to tackle these enormous challenges and start moving the unfortunate statistics in a more positive direction. In that spirit, it is gratifying that Psychiatric Times has devoted a Special Report to emergency psychiatry.

Dr Zeller is vice president of acute psychiatry at the physician partnership Vituity and assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine. He is an editorial board member of Psychiatric Times.

References

1. Khullar D. Reinventing the E.R. for America’s mental-health crisis. New Yorker. July 12, 2023. Accessed August 15, 2023. https://www.newyorker.com/science/annals-of-medicine/reinventing-the-er-for-americas-mental- health-crisis

2. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Key Substance Use and Mental Health Indicators in the United States: Results From the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. US Department of Health & Human Services, Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration; 2022. HHS publication PEP22-07-01-005. NSDUH series H-57. December 2022. Accessed August 15, 2023. https://www.samhsa.gov/data/sites/default/files/reports/rpt39443/2021NSDUHFFRRev010323.pdf

3. Singh K. US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows. Reuters. August 10, 2023. Accessed August 15, 2023. https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-suicide-deaths-reached-record-high-2022-cdc-data-shows-2023-08-11/

4. Saidinejad M, Duffy S, Wallin D, et al; American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Pediatric Emergency Medicine; American College of Emergency Physicians Pediatric Emergency Medicine Committee; Emergency Nurses Association Pediatric Committee. The management of children and youth with pediatric mental and behavioral health emergencies. Pediatrics. 2023;e2023063255.

5. Fact sheet: Biden-Harris administration announces new actions to tackle nation’s mental health crisis. The White House. May 18, 2023. Accessed August 14, 2023. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/05/18/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-announces-new-actions-to-tackle-nations-mental-health-crisis/


Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
emergency psychiatry
Emergency Psychiatry in an Extraordinary Age
An estimated 31% of physicians have been sued at some point in their careers. Here's what you need to know.
Examining Malpractice Risk to Physicians
PTSD
PTSD
The presentation of schizophrenia differs significantly between men and women. Here's what you need to know.
Developing Effective Treatment Strategies for Women With Schizophrenia
job interview
The “10 Knows” Psychiatric Clinicians Need to Prepare for a Job Interview
"Collaborative care quality initiatives may have become an insurance industry buzzword, but the true spirit of collaborating to save lives has always lived within clinicians."
Collaborating Saves Lives
psychiatry
Keeping Up With the Times
"The history of psychiatry is a history of fads in theory, diagnosis, and treatment. Such rapid shifts in conceptualization—such as the emergence of the concept of adult ADHD—almost always warrant informed critical examination."
The Making of Adult ADHD: The Rapid Rise of a Novel Psychiatric Diagnosis
collaboration
Unique Collaborative Care System: Solution to the Youth Mental Health Crisis
sad girl, suicide
Related Content

A Psychological Autopsy on My Only Patient Who Died by Suicide

September 12th 2023

Teamwork and Trauma: a Conversation With Kasey Grewe, MD, and Niesha Voigt, MD

May 24th 2021

Heading Off Suicidality at the Pass

September 8th 2023

Preventing Suicide in the Age of COVID-19

November 4th 2020

Science and Art in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

August 23rd 2023

Navigating the Double-Edged Sword: Addressing Suicide Stigma and Normalization for Effective Prevention

August 23rd 2023

