Exciting Agents in the 2025 Mood Disorders Treatment Pipeline

Gustavo Alva, MD, FAPA, the Mood Disorders Section Editor for Psychiatric Times, shares what agents in the mood disorders pipeline he has his eye on. The top of his list: kappa opioid receptor antagonists. While they may not necessarily do what they were expected to, they may be beneficial for patients. He is also excited about agents that can "pierce the veil" of additional issues like anhedonia.

"It's one thing to say we are able to reduce the symptomatology of somebody, but what exactly does that mean if the person does not have a zest for life? Being able to actually address that in a more effective manner might be more advantageous," said Alva.

The agents we should look to are those that enhance the quality of life of each patient, concluded Alva.

Dr Alva is a board-certified psychiatrist, a paid consultant of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc, and Lundbeck, and Mood Disorders Section Editor for Psychiatric Times.