Expansion of the Glutamaterigc Story: Clinical Trial Successes and Failures in the Mood Disorders Space

Gustavo Alva, MD, FAPA, the Mood Disorders Section Editor for Psychiatric Times, shares his thoughts on 2025's biggest successes and failures when it comes to clinical trials of treatments for mood disorders. He highlights what he calls 'the glutamatergic story' and its expansion, including some notable failures.

"We had high hopes that we would have at least another agent that is glutamatergic in nature," said Alva. "That didn't necessarily pan out."

Alva also highlighted mood stabilization in bipolar disorder and the expansion of therapies for posttraumatic stress disorder as important developments in the mood disorders space.

"Our clinical acumen is growing," shared Alva.

Dr Alva is a board-certified psychiatrist, a paid consultant of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc, and Lundbeck, and Mood Disorders Section Editor for Psychiatric Times.