Holiday Memoir

OR WAIT null SECS
© 2022 MJH Life Sciences™ and Psychiatric Times. All rights reserved.
A psychiatrist shares memories of bonding over dance during the holiday season.
HOLIDAY TRADITIONS
In this series, Holiday Traditions, we asked clinicians to share their favorite holiday traditions from both past and present. Here’s how they answered.
Windy City wintry seasons
Revive inedible memories
For the child of wonder
Mother and son
A covalent bond
Breaking bread
Smiles radiating from
Head to toe
Embracing the art form
Of ballet
Jetes and pirouettes
Invite an inward gaze
From the enamored novice
And Tchaikovsky’s moonlit presence
Surrounds sugarplum fairies
A sweet delight for a
Merry season
Harmony and movement
Contagion on display
A cherished youth remembrance
Floating on whimsical air
Relishing the grace
and depth of life’s
Dance
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.
Do you have a favorite tradition or activity that you enjoy with your loved ones during the holidays? If so, write to us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com for a chance to be featured in our Holiday Traditions series.