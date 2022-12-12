Holiday Memoir

In this series, Holiday Traditions, we asked clinicians to share their favorite holiday traditions from both past and present. Here’s how they answered.

Jetes and pirouettes

Invite an inward gaze

From the enamored novice

And Tchaikovsky’s moonlit presence

Surrounds sugarplum fairies

A sweet delight for a

Merry season

Harmony and movement

Contagion on display

A cherished youth remembrance

Floating on whimsical air

Relishing the grace

and depth of life’s

Dance

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

Do you have a favorite tradition or activity that you enjoy with your loved ones during the holidays? If so, write to us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com for a chance to be featured in our Holiday Traditions series.