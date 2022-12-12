  • MJHLS Brand Logo

Holiday Memoir

A psychiatrist shares memories of bonding over dance during the holiday season.

HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 

In this series, Holiday Traditions, we asked clinicians to share their favorite holiday traditions from both past and present. Here’s how they answered.

Windy City wintry seasons

Revive inedible memories

For the child of wonder

Mother and son

A covalent bond

Breaking bread

Smiles radiating from

Head to toe

Embracing the art form

Of ballet

Jetes and pirouettes

Invite an inward gaze

From the enamored novice

And Tchaikovsky’s moonlit presence

Surrounds sugarplum fairies

A sweet delight for a

Merry season

Harmony and movement

Contagion on display

A cherished youth remembrance

Floating on whimsical air

Relishing the grace

and depth of life’s

Dance

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

Do you have a favorite tradition or activity that you enjoy with your loved ones during the holidays? If so, write to us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com for a chance to be featured in our Holiday Traditions series.