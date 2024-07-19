How I Started to Use a Cane

Blog
Article
Series|Any Good Poem

"I was talking on the phone, walking steadier, noticed the tap, and after, the tap-step, a light knock, a knock like someone’s at the door come to visit..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem, "How I Started to Use a Cane" by Owen Lewis, an award winning poet-psychiatrist and the author of 2 poetry chapbooks and 5 collections of poems. He is also an active clinician and a professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, where he teaches narrative medicine in the Department of Medical Humanities and Ethics.

In his new poetry collection, Knock-knock, published by Dos Madres Press, Lewis creates the imaginary persona of an older physician who should have known what is in store for him as he ages.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Recent Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
uterus

"The Scientists"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 12th 2024
Article
GlebStock-shutterstock

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 21st 2016
Podcast
black boys

Naïve

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 5th 2024
Article
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
December 13th 2012
Podcast
angel

Questions About Angels

Richard M. Berlin, MD
June 21st 2024
Article
guitar

"A Psychiatrist’s Guitar"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
June 14th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.