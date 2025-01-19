News

Article

How to Implement a Strategy for Treating Tardive Dyskinesia

Author(s):

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PHMNP-BC
Conferences|Real Psychiatry

Key Takeaways

  • Accurate diagnosis is essential for effective tardive dyskinesia management, ensuring appropriate treatment strategies are employed.
  • Utilize FDA-approved treatments, considering the patient's current medication regimen to tailor the therapeutic approach.
SHOW MORE

Here are 4 things to do when implementing a treatment strategy for tardive dyskinesia.

CONFERENCE REPORTER
Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC, shared her strategies for treating tardive dyskinesia at Real Psychiatry in Scottsdale, AZ. Here's what she does to ensure the best possible outcomes for her patients.

1. Make sure you have an accurate diagnosis of tardive dyskinesia.

2. Use on-label treatment. There are 2 US Food and Drug Administration-approved options:

3. Look at what medications patients are already taking and make a decision for tardive dyskinesia treatment based upon that.

4. The goal is to optimize dosing and treat tardive dyskinesia in its entirety. Sometimes movement issues will improve, but the patient will still feel impacted. Adjust dosing accordingly.

Ms Hoberg is a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who works in San Antonio, Texas and surrounding areas.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
bipolar
January 19th 2025

Addressing Comorbid Bipolar Disorder and ADHD

Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC
tardive versus spontaneous dyskinesia
April 17th 2019

Not All That Writhes Is Tardive Dyskinesia

Chris Aiken, MD
schizophrenia
January 18th 2025

Recovery as the Goal: Challenges in Schizophrenia Treatment

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
2025
January 18th 2025

Schizophrenia in 2025: The Dawn of a New Era?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
brain partners
January 18th 2025

Partnering With the Psych NP Network

Lindsay Hill, DNP, PMHNP
bipolar
January 18th 2025

The Evolution of Bipolar Disorder Over the Past 40 Years

Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.