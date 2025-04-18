Blog
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
Dear America,
I want us to plant flowers—
the ones that dance in the
rich soil of shared benevolence
and collective hope
blooming from sunrise to sunset
praying in the gardens of
renewed repentance
searching for the
antidote to
dissolve the pests
of division and the
excessive heat of
othering
that continues to
scorch Mother Earth
like a fuming wildfire
depleting humanity
of nurturing nutrients
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.