POETRY FOR INCLUSION







©Sara Coffey, DO

Dear America,



I want us to plant flowers—

the ones that dance in the

rich soil of shared benevolence

and collective hope

blooming from sunrise to sunset

praying in the gardens of

renewed repentance

searching for the

antidote to

dissolve the pests

of division and the

excessive heat of

othering

that continues to

scorch Mother Earth

like a fuming wildfire

depleting humanity

of nurturing nutrients

