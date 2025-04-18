Blog

Article

In or Out

Author(s):

Frank A. Clark, MD

Key Takeaways

  • The poem uses the metaphor of planting flowers to symbolize unity, shared benevolence, and collective hope in America.
  • It highlights the need to address societal divisions and the harmful effects of "othering" that deplete humanity's nurturing qualities.
SHOW MORE

POETRY FOR INCLUSION


Flower painting ©Sara Coffey, DO

©Sara Coffey, DO

Dear America,

I want us to plant flowers—
the ones that dance in the
rich soil of shared benevolence
and collective hope
blooming from sunrise to sunset
praying in the gardens of
renewed repentance
searching for the
antidote to
dissolve the pests
of division and the
excessive heat of
othering
that continues to
scorch Mother Earth
like a fuming wildfire
depleting humanity
of nurturing nutrients

Frank A. Clark, MD

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

Related Videos
sad woman
debt
growing
money
house
death
mountain
crows
beauty
girl doorway
Related Content
debt
April 17th 2025

Bad Debts...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Weather Alert
March 25th 2025

Weather Alert

Frank A. Clark, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
child statue of liberty
February 27th 2025

The Child Colossus: A Poem After “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus on our Statue of Liberty

H. Steven Moffic, MD
frostbite
February 13th 2025

February Thaw

Richard M. Berlin, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.