International Resident's Reflections After US Psychiatric Conference

CONFERENCE SPOTLIGHT

Dickson Olusegun Adedeji, MD, MPH, MBA

Psychiatric Clinic, Vrinnevi Hospital, Norrköping, Sweden & Division of Clinical

Geriatrics, Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences, and Society, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden

Norrköping, Sweden

I am currently a psychiatric resident at the Psychiatric Clinic in Vrinnevi Hospital, Norrköping, Sweden. I have research affiliations with the Division of Clinical Geriatrics at the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences, and Society in Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm. I have a solid background in psychiatry, and I have particular interest in geriatric psychiatry and providing comprehensive care to patients in this population. I am dedicated to contributing to the field of mental health and aging through research and clinical practice.

What brought you to the Psychiatry Update conference?

I attended the conference to better familiarize myself with the resources and latest findings in psychiatric research. I am particularly interested in the latest treatment approaches, emerging trends, enhancing knowledge, and improving patient care in the field of psychiatry.

What conference highlights intrigued you the most?

It was interested to learn about the growing recognition of the importance of integrating mental health care into primary care settings, with a focus on collaborative and team-based approaches. The conference also highlighted advancements in digital mental health technologies, such as telepsychiatry and smartphone applications, which have the potential to improve access to care and enhance patient outcomes. There was an underlying emphasis on the need for a holistic and patient-centered approach to psychiatric care, considering both biological and psychosocial factors in treatment decision-making.

As an international resident, what are your perspectives on psychiatric treatment?

There are several key points to consider from a global perspective regarding treatment management in psychiatry. First, access to mental health services and resources varies significantly across countries, with some regions facing significant challenges in terms of availability and affordability of care. Additionally, cultural, and social factors play a crucial role in shaping treatment approaches and preferences in different countries. Finally, variations in health care systems, reimbursement policies, and regulatory frameworks can impact the availability and utilization of specific psychiatric treatments and interventions in different countries.

You recently published a paper.1 Can you share key findings?

This research paper assessed the association between allostatic load (AL), a measure of cumulative dysregulation of multiple physiological systems, and Alzheimer disease (AD) biomarkers, cognitive performance, and cognitive decline over a 3-year follow-up period among memory clinic patients. The study included 188 participants from the Cortisol and Stress in AD (Co-STAR) study in Sweden.

The findings revealed that higher AL was associated with lower levels of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) β-amyloid 1-42 (Aβ1-42), indicating increased brain amyloid accumulation. However, AL was not significantly associated with CSF tau levels or cognitive function. Stratified analyses suggested a significant association between AL and CSF Aβ1-42 levels in women but not in men, although the AL-sex interaction was not statistically significant.

The study highlights the potential role of AL in the pathophysiology of AD and suggests the need for further investigation of sex-related differences in larger studies.

Areas of interest

Mood disorders, anxiety disorders, psychotic disorders, personality disorders, trauma-related disorders, sleep disorders, geriatric psychiatry, and psychopharmacology

What advice do you have for medical students hoping to enter a psychiatry residency?

I would advise medical students to explore psychiatry early by taking advantage of psychiatry rotations or electives during medical school to gain exposure to the field. This will help them determine if it aligns with their interests and career goals.

Any words of wisdom or favorite quotes?

"Your present circumstances don't determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start." —Nido Qubein

Ms Khan is a fourth year medical student based in Chicago. She has always had a keen interest in behavioral health and mind-body wellness. Over the years, she has served as a radio show host and producer to promote mental health and well-being.

Reference

Adedeji DO, Holleman J, Juster RP, et al. Longitudinal study of Alzheimer's disease biomarkers, allostatic load, and cognition among memory clinic patients. Brain Behav Immun Health. 2023;28:100592.