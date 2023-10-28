Lane Closure

A psychiatrist reflects on the latest shootings.
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
A love for the game
One hand, one ball
Directing the path towards
Strikes, spares, and splits.
A love for connection
Shattered, suffocated, stifled.
One hand, one violent heart
targeting with bullets of odium.
Strikes, spares, and splits.
Bleeding, despairing, grieving
The hands and balls
once filled with verve.
Strikes
Spares
Split
Life
Blood
Bang
Balls once
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.