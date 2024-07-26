Love Song

Blog
Article
Series|Any Good Poem

"My own dear love, he is all my world,—And I wish I’d never met him."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Dorothy Parker's poem, "Love Song." Dorothy Parker was born as Dorothy Rothschild in 1893. She was an American poet, writer, critic, wit, and satirist based in New York; she was known for her caustic wisecracks, and an eye for 20th-century urban foibles. She was on the Board of the New Yorker magazine when it was founded in 1925, and had a piece in the second issue. Parker had a tumultuous life. She died in 1967 after years as a writer and social activist. In her will, she bequeathed her estate to Martin Luther King Jr, and upon King's death, to the NAACP.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Recent Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
waves

The Discovery

Ann Blair Kennedy, LMT, BCTMB, DrPH
July 25th 2024
Article
GlebStock-shutterstock

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 21st 2016
Podcast
uterus

"The Scientists"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 12th 2024
Article
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
December 13th 2012
Podcast
black boys

Naïve

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 5th 2024
Article
Black mother

Black Momma Math

Richard M. Berlin, MD
June 28th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.