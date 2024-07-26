Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Dorothy Parker's poem, "Love Song." Dorothy Parker was born as Dorothy Rothschild in 1893. She was an American poet, writer, critic, wit, and satirist based in New York; she was known for her caustic wisecracks, and an eye for 20th-century urban foibles. She was on the Board of the New Yorker magazine when it was founded in 1925, and had a piece in the second issue. Parker had a tumultuous life. She died in 1967 after years as a writer and social activist. In her will, she bequeathed her estate to Martin Luther King Jr, and upon King's death, to the NAACP.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.