Make America Healthy Again—What About Psychiatry?

The Wall Street Journal recently published an article provocatively entitled “Generation Xanax: The Dark Side of America’s Wonder Drug.”1 Writing as if it were the 1970s, the authors for this exposé reveal that “as concerns increase about the potential adverse effects of these drugs, some patients who try to quit are suffering what amounts to a hangover they can’t escape.”

They then outline the usual risks and document common downsides of benzodiazepine use, such as overuse, dependence, and withdrawal. For instance, “many doctors” say the drugs are overprescribed, whereas “some doctors” have given up prescribing them altogether. And, of course, there are quite a few horror stories of patients who took benzodiazepines and got drastically worse or found it agonizing to get off of the medications. As the article concludes, one patient explains, “I went from being independent and totally functional to just slowly declining into this absolute pit of hell.”

These stories are indeed horrible, and they are the kind of thing that keeps us psychiatrists up late into the night. But missing from the article are any mentions that anxiety disorders are medically disabling, increase mortality, and raise the risk of other chronic illnesses such as stroke and heart disease. The article contains no indication of the countless individuals with life-threatening and treatment-resistant anxiety who have been helped by benzodiazepines. Nor does it compare negative reactions to benzodiazepines with horror stories that some individuals taking nonpsychiatric drugs such as statins or various antibiotics could tell us. Finally, it fails to explain how almost all doctors work very carefully with patients to avoid overuse. Large-scale studies have shown, for instance, that long-term benzodiazepine use rarely results in escalating doses, does not increase the risk of dementia, and does not increase the risk of hip fractures due to falls.2,3

Healthy Again—Without Psychiatry?

However, it is not the rather banal and distorted content of the article that is worrisome. Rather it is the timing of this article that is particularly ominous. It comes a month (to the day) after the White House published President Donald J. Trump’s executive order establishing the Make America Healthy Again Commission. Overall, the stated intention of the document is to address escalating rates of chronic illness within our society. But psychiatry is not to be neglected here. Citing concerns about increasing diagnoses of autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), this sweeping document directs executive agencies to “assess the prevalence of and threat posed by the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors [SSRIs], antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, stimulants, and weight-loss drugs,” as well as to assess the “threat” of medication overuse toward worsening chronic illness.4

Perhaps not coincidentally, the order accompanies the arrival of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services. In confirmation hearings, Kennedy confirmed that he wanted to study whether SSRIs contribute to mass shootings and claimed that some people he knows “have had a much worse time getting off SSRIs than people have getting off heroin.”5

Does God Believe in Mental Illness?

One person who would likely agree with Kennedy’s skeptical view of psychiatric treatment is the famous evangelical Christian pastor John MacArthur. In addition to his ministerial work, MacArthur has published more than 100 books with multiple bestsellers, including his million-selling MacArthur Study Bible. His influence is immense, and for the past year, he has been using it to let the public know that mental illness does not exist. Rather, it is a “noble lie” of psychiatry that is finally being disproved. He has written: “There’s no such thing as PTSD [posttraumatic stress disorder]. There’s no such thing as OCD [obsessive-compulsive disorder]. There’s no such thing as ADHD.”6 It turns out that PTSD is simply grief, according to MacArthur, and depression is just a feeling of sadness or melancholy—a truth that ought to lead to the “death of antidepressants.”7

Certainly, many evangelical Christians were scandalized by his comments, and there has been a strong response from that community.7 But MacArthur was hardly put off by this, publishing a written document called “Dispelling Myths About ‘Mental Illness’: A Biblical Perspective,” in which he doubles down on his claims about psychiatry, citing the usual antipsychiatry list of grandees, including Thomas Szasz and Robert Whitaker.8

Antipsychiatry Zombie Apocalypse

All this makes me wonder whether the antipsychiatry movement is as moribund as it seemed to be only a few short years ago. Antipsychiatry—the belief that psychiatric practice is unscientific, toxic, and oppressive—peaked in the 1970s, after all. Although not all of its criticisms of psychiatry turned out to be valid,9 the antipsychiatry movement did have the positive effect of spurring psychiatry toward more careful diagnosis, more scientifically justified treatments, and greater patient empowerment in the treatment process.

Since the 1970s, the antipsychiatry movement has slowly faded.10 Although critics still raise their voices on a regular basis, those voices have become decreasingly relevant and increasingly distant from mainstream public views about the nature and treatment of mental illness. Fortunately, the vast majority of the American public now fully supports mental health diagnosis and treatment, and the struggle to enforce parity laws continues to advance. When I published a book on this subject in 2021,11 my biggest concern was whether it would be rendered unnecessary within a few years—the current rate of social acceptance seemed to indicate that the view of mental illness as medically treatable and real was going to achieve the status of common sense, not only among medical professionals but also the public at large.

And yet, the antipsychiatry movement seems to have lurched off its deathbed and staggered into the streets. Unlike the zombies featured in most apocalypse movies, this one is armed to the teeth. Suddenly, the antipsychiatry movement has the ears of those in high places. Suddenly, the government apparatus is going into action against our field. Suddenly, government-funded research is going to switch from investigating which psychiatric treatments help us to help our patients and instead focusing on which ones might hurt us.

Education Is Advocacy

What are we, as psychiatrists, to do in a time like this? What we should do is what psychiatrists should always do when dealing with a crisis: Keep our heads up and stick to the science that guides us. In this case, the most important thing we can do is remember that reality is on our side. Major mental illnesses are scientifically proven to be medically real. Major mental health treatments are scientifically proven to be effective. The majority of the public wants our help, and the majority of the public has experienced mental illness themselves or in a loved one. Time and reality are on our side.

As always, our job as psychiatric clinicians is to educate others, starting with our patients, their families, our own families, and our own communities. Next, our job is to explain the nature and treatment of mental illness to community groups, members of the media, and members of government.

We have every reason to be optimistic that our efforts will ultimately succeed and put us back on the right path. Once people see that mental illness is a real medical illness, they cannot unsee it. And once people experience (directly or indirectly) quality mental health treatment, then nothing is going to convince them that the whole thing is a sham. There is no way of getting the genie of mental illness back into the bottle.

Psychiatry is not going to go away. It is not going away because the life-or-death need for psychiatry is not going away in our lifetimes, so we will persist. We will get on with the work of treating our patients and educating our communities, and they will stand with us.

Dr Morehead is a psychiatrist and director of training for the general psychiatry residency at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. He frequently speaks as an advocate for mental health and is the author of Science Over Stigma: Education and Advocacy for Mental Health, published by the American Psychiatric Association. He can be reached at dmorehead@tuftsmedicalcenter.org.

