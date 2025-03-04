New Study Finds Female Physicians are at Higher Risk of Suicide Than Female General Population

Katakari/AdobeStock

A 2025 study found that female physicians in the United States face a significantly higher risk of suicide compared with the female general population, whereas male physicians had a lower risk of suicide than the male general population. Analyzing data from the national Violent Death Reporting System between 2017 and 2021, the study reports that female physicians had an increased suicide incidence rate compared with female nonphysicians, while male physicians exhibited a lower risk compared with male nonphysicians.1

The study identified 448 completed physician suicides (354 male, 94 female) and 97,467 completed suicides in the general population. Female physicians were found to have a 53% higher risk of suicide compared with female nonphysicians (incident rate ratio [IRR] 1.53; 95% CI, 1.23 to 1.87), particularly in the years 2017 and 2019, where their risk was nearly double. Conversely, male physicians had an overall lower suicide risk (IRR 0.84; 95% CI, 0.75 to 0.93).

Age was a notable factor, with male physicians having a significantly higher mean age at the time of suicide (62 years) compared with the general male population (51 years). In contrast, female physicians who died by suicide were slightly older than their general population counterparts (52 vs 50 years). The study also found that a disproportionate number of physician suicides involved individuals who were married or in domestic partnerships.

The findings indicate that physicians, in general, had higher odds of experiencing a depressed mood (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.35; 95% CI, 1.14 to 1.61) and mental health issues (aOR 1.66; 95% CI, 1.39 to 1.97) before suicide. They were also more likely to encounter job-related challenges (aOR 2.66; 95% CI, 2.11 to 3.35) and legal problems (aOR 1.40; 95% CI, 1.06 to 1.84) compared with the general population.

Investigators say that female physicians most frequently used poisoning as their method of suicide, while male physicians primarily used firearms. Physicians were more likely to use poisoning (aOR 1.85; 95% CI, 1.50 to 2.30) and sharp instruments (aOR 4.58; 95% CI, 3.47 to 6.06) than the general population. Toxicology reports showed that physicians had higher odds of testing positive for benzodiazepines, cardiovascular agents, and drugs not prescribed for home use, suggesting potential diversion or misuse of medications. Investigators suggest more research must be done to clarify the context in which sharp instruments were used, but findings related to substances not prescribed for home use highlight a potential risk mitigation strategy.

The study findings show a higher incidence of suicide for American female physicians compared with female nonphysicians. The study authors wrote that this was not a surprise, citing a study that used pre-2000 international data that reported a rate 127% higher than that of the female general public.1 An August 2024 study analyzing suicide rates among physician compared with the general population in 20 countries reinforces the study findings, reporting that female physicians had a rate ratio of 1.76, significantly higher than that of male physicians at 1.05.2 Investigators analyzed studies published between 1960 and March 31, 2024, finding that although standardized suicide rate ratios for male and female physicians decreased over time, the rates remained increased for female physicians.2

“It cannot be ignored that there may be factors yet unknown about being a woman in health care that increases suicide risk. Possible contributors include underrecognition for similar work and achievements, inequitable pay and opportunities for promotion, greater domestic responsibilities leading to work-life imbalance, and risk of sexual harassment,” the study authors wrote in their discussion.1

Efforts to destigmatize clinicians seeking help with their mental health were made following publicly reported physician deaths in 2020 and 2021. Investigators concluded that the results of the study further confirm the necessity of these efforts.

References

1. Makhija H, Davidson JE, Lee KC, et al. National incidence of physician suicide and associated features. JAMA Psychiatry. Published online February 26, 2025.

2. Zimmermann C, Strohmaier S, Herkner H, et al. Suicide rates among physicians compared with the general population in studies from 20 countries: gender stratified systematic review and meta-analysis. BMJ. 2024;386:e078964.