"All morning I did the work I love. At noon I lay down with my mate. It might have been otherwise."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Otherwise," by Jane Kenyon. Kenyon was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1947. She earned a BA from the University of Michigan in 1970 and an MA in 1972. That same year, Kenyon married professor-poet Donald Hall, whom she had met while studying at the University of Michigan.
Kenyon published 4 books of poetry during her lifetime and received a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts in 1981. In December 1993, Kenyon and Hall were the subject of the Emmy Award-winning Bill Moyers documentary, A Life Together. Kenyon struggled with depression. She was named poet laureate of New Hampshire in 1995 and died from leukemia in April of that year.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.