Paper-White Narcissus

By Richard M. Berlin, MD

"There is no greater loneliness..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Lisel Mueller's poem "Paper-White Narcissus." Mueller began writing poetry in the 1950s and published her first collection in 1965. She received the National Book Award in 1981 and the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1997.

Join us every Friday for another poem with Dr Berlin!

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in the Psychiatric Times™ “Poetry of the Times” column. He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Related Videos
View All
Related Content

If You Ask Me My Name

January 13th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Purposeful Light

January 6th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Coalescence

December 23rd 2022

Jew-ish

December 16th 2022

If You Ask Me My Name

January 13th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Purposeful Light

January 6th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Coalescence

December 23rd 2022

Jew-ish

December 16th 2022

If You Ask Me My Name

January 13th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Purposeful Light

January 6th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Coalescence

December 23rd 2022

Jew-ish

December 16th 2022
Advertise
Contact Us
Editorial
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Info

2 Clarke Drive
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.