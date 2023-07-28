"The dark pours down, sticky as Coke, but the light from the kitchen gleams like a beacon."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Barbara Crooker's poem, "Patty’s Charcoal Drive-In," about summer jobs.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.