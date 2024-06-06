Phase 1 Study Findings Support Efficacy of ALTO-101 for the Treatment of Cognitive Impairment in Schizophrenia

freshidea_AdobeStock

What are the pro-cognitive pharmacodynamic effects of ALTO-101 on cognition in conditions such as schizophrenia? Adam Savitz, MD, PhD, and colleagues shared the results from a recent phase 1 study of ALTO-101 for the treatment of cognitive impairment in central nervous system disorders, such as schizophrenia, in a poster presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting. Savitz is chief medical officer at Alto Neuroscience.

According to the investigators, enhancing cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP)/protein kinase A (PKA) signaling in the brain has shown potential in previous animal models and early clinical trials exploring treatments for cognitive impairment in conditions such as schizophrenia. ALTO-101, a selective inhibitor of phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4), increases cAMP levels in critical brain regions, suggesting that it could be a novel treatment for cognitive deficits.1

In order to explore this possibility, the investigators launched a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 1 trial including 40 healthy adults aged 40 to 64 years. Participants received a single oral dose of placebo, 0.5 mg ALTO-101, and 1.5 mg ALTO-101 in a 3-way crossover design, with a 7-day washout period between doses. Neurocognitive tests and electroencephalography (EEG) were used to assess the drug’s acute effects.1

The results indicated significant differences between the ALTO-101 and placebo conditions. The investigators observed increased amplitude of the mismatch negativity potential (0.5 mg: d = 0.38, p = 0.07; 1.5 mg: d = 0.53, p = 0.02); enhanced gamma band phase locking response to auditory stimuli (0.5 mg: d = 0.35, p = 0.08; 1.5 mg: d = 0.68, p = 0.003); decreased relative theta power in resting-state EEG (0.5 mg: d = 0.51, p = 0.02; 1.5 mg: d = 0.88, p = 0.0003); and improved processing speed (0.5 mg: d = 0.32, p = 0.16; 1.5 mg: d = 0.63, p = 0.006).1

According to the investigators, this study is notable for its robust design, involving 40 participants in a cross-over format, which provides more reliable data compared with typical phase 1 trials with smaller sample sizes. They concluded that the positive results highlight the drug’s potential and support its continued development as a therapeutic option for cognitive impairment in CNS disorders.1

“These findings demonstrate strong pharmacodynamic effects of ALTO-101 in driving key brain processes important for cognition as measured by EEG, along with behavioral evidence of cognitive improvement,” the investigators stated. “Since these measures index schizophrenia-related deficits in cognition and cognitive processing, these data support further development of ALTO-101 for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.”

Research shows that an estimated 70% to 80% of individuals with chronic schizophrenia experience cognitive impairment.2 Explore the following and more expert discussions on cognitive impairment and other issues associated with schizophrenia in Psychiatric Times®:

