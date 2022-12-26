Virtual Reality for Patients With Schizophrenia

Magryt/AdobeStock

Virtual reality (VR) technology could be effective in treating patients with schizophrenia who suffer from motivational deficits and low treatment adherence. According to the preliminary findings of a recent study, VR-based social cognition and interaction training (VR-SCIT) is a promising method for improving social cognition and functioning in patients with schizophrenia.

Researchers developed a novel VR-SCIT that combined traditional SCIT (TR-SCIT) intervention with VR technology, and compared its efficacy with that of traditional SCIT.

“VR is immersive, interactive, and dynamic, and it elicits psychological reactions that are similar to those occurring in everyday life. Therefore, it is suitable for simulating a range of social situations and accurately portraying their complexity,” wrote the study authors.1

Researchers separated 87 participants diagnosed with schizophrenia into either a VR-SCIT group or a TR-SCIT group. Findings showed that VR-SCIT had a higher treatment adherence than TR-SCIT, which may be partially explained by its gamification-oriented design,2,3 and a comparable efficacy. Both the VR-SCIT and TR-SCIT groups demonstrated statistically significant improvements in the domains of emotion perception, metacognition, hostile attributional bias, and social functioning from baseline. Additionally, VR-SCIT showed an advantage over TR-SCIT in improving emotion perception and metacognition with higher treatment compliance; this may be associated with the more intense and immersive training in VR-SCIT than in TR-SCIT.

Virtual reality interventions have seen prior success in other settings aimed at evaluating and improving symptoms and functional outcomes in schizophrenia.4-8 This research indicates VR may be useful as a stand-alone or adjunct treatment for patients with schizophrenia and other psychotic diseases.9,10

“The present study provides the first evidence that VR-SCIT has the potential to improve social cognition in patients with schizophrenia,” said the authors.1 “Although preliminary, it is suggested that the SCIT program, including the VR-based format, should become part of routine clinical interventions for patients with schizophrenia.”

