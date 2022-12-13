The Year in Schizophrenia Research

Psychiatric Times looks back on the major research on schizophrenia from 2022.
A lot of psychiatric research explored issues in schizophrenia in 2022. Here’s a look back at some of the major schizophrenia research reviewed by Brian Miller, MD, PhD, MPH, in Psychiatric Times™.
Antipsychotic Nonadherence in Schizophrenia
Decreased adherence to antipsychotic treatment is common in schizophrenia and associated with poorer outcomes, including illness relapse, cognitive impairment, substance use, suicide, and mortality. Estimates of antipsychotic adherence in schizophrenia vary widely, and there is evidence that objective methods (eg, pharmacy refill records or blood levels) yield significantly lower rates on adherence than subjective measures. Furthermore, large sample sizes are needed to compare adherence rates between specific agents, which may be driven by the balance between efficacy and tolerability. Continue Reading
Treating Negative Symptoms: N-acetylcysteine for Clozapine-Resistant Schizophrenia
Currently, there are no approved pharmacologic agents for the treatment of negative symptoms associated with schizophrenia, which contribute to impaired quality of life and functioning. Clozapine is the gold-standard antipsychotic for treatment-resistant psychosis, but approximately 40% of patients do not respond to it. There is limited evidence for augmenting agents that improve residual negative symptoms in clozapine nonresponders. Continue Reading
Comorbidity Before and After a Diagnosis of Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia affects more than 3 million individuals in the United States, and it is associated with substantial psychiatric, substance-related, and medical comorbidity. However, patterns of comorbidity in schizophrenia have not been systematically described using real-world data. In order to address this gap, Lu and colleagues leveraged a nationwide health insurance claims dataset from Aetna to assess population-level phenotypes associated with schizophrenia. Continue Reading
The Economic Burden of Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a chronic, severe, disabling mental health disorder that is associated with significantly increased morbidity and premature mortality. Schizophrenia is also associated with a significant economic burden. In the early 2000s, the annual cost of schizophrenia in the US was estimated to be greater than those for all cancers combined. These costs include direct health (eg, outpatient, inpatient, emergency department, and pharmacy) and non-health care (eg, law enforcement and homeless shelters), and indirect (eg, unemployment and premature mortality) costs. A more recent study estimated the annual US societal cost of schizophrenia in 2013 as about $156 billion. However, this estimate does not reflect recent health care system reforms and treatment advances. Continue Reading
First Trimester Antipsychotic Exposure and Pregnancy
Untreated perinatal psychotic disorders can have a range of serious adverse effects on the physical and mental health of women and their children. Untreated or inadequately treated maternal psychosis is also a risk factor for maternal suicide. There is evidence for increased use of second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs) during pregnancy. The association between maternal SCA exposure and risk of congenital malformations is unclear, with both negative and positive studies. No previous studies have investigated this association in Asian patients. Continue Reading
Insomnia and Cognition in Males vs Females With Schizophrenia
There is increased recognition of sex differences in the epidemiology and phenomenology of schizophrenia. For example, compared with males, females have a slightly lower incidence of the disorder, a later age of onset, and more depressive symptoms. Such sex differences may be mediated, in part, by the neuroprotective effects of estrogen. By contrast, findings regarding sex differences in cognition in schizophrenia are inconsistent. Insomnia is also common in the clinical course of schizophrenia. In the general population, insomnia is associated with greater cognitive impairment, but its association (and potential sexual dimorphic effect) in schizophrenia is less clear. Continue Reading
Dr Miller is a professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Health Behavior at Augusta University in Georgia. He is on the Editorial Board and serves as the schizophrenia section chief for Psychiatric TimesTM. He reports that he receives research support from Augusta University, the National Institute of Mental Health, and the Stanley Medical Research Institute.
