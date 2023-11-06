Positive Data for First and Only Treatment Approved for Agitation in Alzheimer Dementia

New positive data for brexpiprazole, the first and only treatment approved to treat agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer disease.

Recently released positive phase 3 trial data of brexpiprazole (Rexulti)—the first and only treatment approved to treat agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer disease—showed it reduced agitation in Alzheimer dementia significantly in 3 agitation symptoms categories: aggressive behaviors, physically nonaggressive behaviors, and verbally agitated behaviors.

“Treatment of agitation is essential to increase the comfort, quality of life, and safety of patients with Alzheimer dementia; to ease the burden on their caregivers; and to allow patients to live at home longer,” wrote the authors.1

In this randomized clinical trial, 345 participants received either oral brexpiprazole 2 mg/d or 3 mg/d or placebo. Participants receiving brexpiprazole (n = 225) demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in agitation compared with placebo (n = 116) over 12 weeks, measured using the Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI) total score (p=0.003). JAMA Neurology published the complete results.

“The study is timely, since the treatment of agitation in this patient group remains a high treatment priority, and the options for pharmacological interventions are limited,” wrote Clive Ballard, MD, PhD in an accompanying editorial.2

Adverse effects were reported by 40.7% of the brexpiprazole group and 31.0% of the placebo group, with headache as the only adverse effect with an incidence of greater than 5% in the brexpiprazole group.

References

1. Lee D, Slomkowski M, Hefting N, et al. Brexpiprazole for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer dementia: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Neurol. November 6, 2023.

2. Ballard C. Brexpiprazole for the treatment of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer disease. JAMA Neurol. November 6, 2023.

Related Videos
Related Content

The Week in Review: October 30-November 3

November 4th 2023

What Will the Future of Alzheimer Disease Treatment Look Like?

July 23rd 2021

The Week in Review: October 23-27

October 28th 2023

Recognize and Treat Traumatic Brain Injury

February 23rd 2021

Schizophrenia Research Roundup: October 20

October 20th 2023

Deep Dive on Dementia at the 2023 Psychiatric Times World CME Conference

October 20th 2023

