"Leave Nothing Untouched": Pervasive Challenges in the Neuropsychiatric Space

Psychiatric Times sat down with our Mood Disorders Section Editor, Gustavo Alva, MD, FAPA, to discuss what he considers to be the most pressing challenges in psychiatry.

"We still don't have cures for a lot of problems," said Alva, "which is why it is imperative that we continue on with the investigational work that we're doing—to not leave anything untouched."

With continued research efforts, Alva hopes we will find solutions to help alleviate patient suffering in a more precise manner.

Dr Alva is a board-certified psychiatrist, a paid consultant of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc, and Lundbeck, and Mood Disorders Section Editor for Psychiatric Times.