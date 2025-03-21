News

Video

"Leave Nothing Untouched": Pervasive Challenges in the Neuropsychiatric Space

Author(s):

Gustavo Alva, MD, DFAPA

What are the most pressing issues facing psychiatry? Gustavo Alva, MD, FAPA, shares his thoughts.

Psychiatric Times sat down with our Mood Disorders Section Editor, Gustavo Alva, MD, FAPA, to discuss what he considers to be the most pressing challenges in psychiatry.

"We still don't have cures for a lot of problems," said Alva, "which is why it is imperative that we continue on with the investigational work that we're doing—to not leave anything untouched."

With continued research efforts, Alva hopes we will find solutions to help alleviate patient suffering in a more precise manner.

Want to see what Dr Alva considers to be the biggest advancements in psychiatry over the past 40 years? Check out this video: A Multitude of Advancements Over the Past 40 Years.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issues in psychiatry? Tell us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!

Dr Alva is a board-certified psychiatrist, a paid consultant of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc, and Lundbeck, and Mood Disorders Section Editor for Psychiatric Times.

