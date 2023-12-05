Amotivation in Individuals with Schizophrenia: Exciting Research Ideas at ACNP 2023 Annual Meeting

CONFERENCE REPORTER

We sat down with Dawn Velligan, PhD, at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology 2023 Annual Meeting right after the session, "Avolition as a Treatment Target Across Neuropsychiatric Conditions: Characteristics, Determinants, Potential Treatment Strategies, and Perspectives Based on Lived Experience." She shared a little bit about why she's excited about this year's conference.

Dr Velligan is a professor in the department of Psychiatry at the University of Texas Health Science Center.