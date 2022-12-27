Positive Outcome

Nikkikii/Adobestock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION



I was that kid

Smiling outwardly

But suffering inwardly

Alexithymia made its introduction

At a young age

A childhood volcano

Attempting to erupt

Devoid of emotional

Lava



I guess that’s the game

Trauma plays



I was that youngin

Dancing with joy

But pining for acceptance

Familial secrets revealed

And busyness could not

Mend wounds of despair

A bleeding vessel searching

For the tourniquet of

Reprieve



I guess that’s the game

Depression plays



I am that adult

Reflecting on the past

But healing in the present

A cup of renewal

Cleanses the pores

Filled with virulent pain

Insight aids the slow

And steady detox

Process



I guess that’s the game

Growth plays

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.



