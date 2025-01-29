Postpartum Depression Research Roundup

Psychiatric Times Research Roundup

In this Research Roundup, we explore recent studies aiming to learn more about the treatment and prevention of postpartum depression (PPD).

Gut Microbiome Impacts PPD

Patients experiencing PPD may benefit from targeted gut microbiota treatments, including prebiotics and probiotics, according to a 2023 study.

Researchers with the Wuhan Mental Health Center reviewed data from experimental and clinical research highlighting the gut microbiota, which helps to regulate the gut-brain axis, and its role in the development of PPD.

Researchers identified changes in the gut microbial composition present in patients with PPD largely rested on the bacteroides, firmicutes, and lactobacillus phyla. The changes influence neurotransmitter production, immune function, and hormone regulation, which contribute to depressive symptoms.

Interventions that focused on the gut microbiome, including dietary changes and probiotics, showed to reverse gut microbiota disorders and the accompanying depression-like symptoms. Researchers concluded that gut microbiota therapy is a promising treatment modality and provides a desirable blueprint for future clinical treatments of patients with PPD.

Reference

Zhang S, Lu B, Wang G. The role of gut microbiota in the pathogenesis and treatment of postpartum depression. Ann Gen Psychiatry. 2023;22(1):36.

Treating Bridge Symptoms Mitigates PPD and Mother-to-Infant Bonding Difficulties

New research emphasizes the need for an involved and varied approach to treating PPD in order to improve the mother-to-infant bonding difficulties (MIBD) after birth.

The 2025 study utilized date from the Japan COVID-19 and Society Internet Study, specifically the pregnant/postpartum mother panel. Using a network analysis of symptoms reported by 5594 postpartum women, researchers identified 4 bridge symptoms that link PPD and MIBD: fear, enjoyment, overwhelm, and insomnia.

Researchers noted 3 period-specific symptoms. Self-harm was noted as a bridge symptom in the first 6 months and the 7-to-12-month period. Laugh (indicative of anhedonia) emerged as a bridge symptom in the first 6 months and the 13-to-24-month period. Self-blame was unique in that it was only a bridge symptom in the 13-to-24-month period.

Co-occurrence between PPD and MIBD is common and both conditions share common risk factors like insufficient support, prenatal depression, and adverse childhood experiences. Researchers found that addressing bridge symptoms could reduce symptom connectivity and mitigate both conditions.

“Our study contributes to a more comprehensive understanding of the coexistence of PPD and MIBD, adding to the broader evidence on shared risk factors and the bidirectional influence of these conditions,” the study authors wrote.

Reference

Harasawa N, Chen C, Okawa S, et al. A network analysis of postpartum depression and mother-to-infant bonding shows common and unique symptom-level connections across three postpartum periods. Communications Psychology. 2025;3(7)

Social Support May Indicate Development of PPD

A 2022 study investigating the association between social support and PPD within 1 year of childbirth in South Korea found that the rating of social support may indicate a mother’s likelihood of developing PPD.

The study used data from the 2016 Korean Study of Women’s Health-Related Issues and analyzed 1654 postpartum women, 266 of which had PPD. Social support was measured using the Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support and categorized as low, moderate, or high. Of the participants, 6% rated low, 53.9% rated moderate, and 40.1% rated high.

Researchers found that women whose social support rated low or moderate had a significantly higher likelihood of PPD. Women who had low social support also had a low level of education and income, were employed, and faced high parenting burden during the previous month. These women also had higher levels of stress and had a history of depression and smoking. Women with high social support had high breastfeeding percentages and a high level of subjective health status.

Women with low and moderate levels of social support had a significantly higher likelihood of PPD, with adjusted odds ratios of 2.73 and 1.78. Researchers concluded the study highlights the importance of strong social support networks in reducing PPD risks.

“Our findings show that postpartum women with low social support had 4.63-fold higher odds of PPD compared with postpartum women with high social support,” the authors wrote.

Reference

Cho H, Lee K, Choi E, et al. Association between social support and postpartum depression. Scientific Reports. 2022;12(3128).