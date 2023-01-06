Purposeful Light

“…The light of a new year.”
RESOLUTIONS
In this series, Resolutions, we asked clinicians about their New Year’s resolutions. What are our contributors resolving to do in 2023? Here’s how they answered.
Clouds of my insecurity
Hover like vultures
But evanesce rapidly with
The light of a new year.
Branches of avoidance
Bathed in my trauma
Attempt to sprout
But the light of a new year
Creates space for growth
And transcendence.
Clouds of a cluttered mind
Attempt to engulf peace
But the light of a new year
Is ready to shine with fortitude.
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times™.