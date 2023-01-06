Purposeful Light

By Frank A. Clark, MD

“…The light of a new year.”

RESOLUTIONS

In this series, Resolutions, we asked clinicians about their New Year’s resolutions. What are our contributors resolving to do in 2023? Here’s how they answered.


Clouds of my insecurity

Hover like vultures

But evanesce rapidly with

The light of a new year.


Branches of avoidance

Bathed in my trauma

Attempt to sprout

But the light of a new year

Creates space for growth

And transcendence.


Clouds of a cluttered mind

Attempt to engulf peace

But the light of a new year

Is ready to shine with fortitude.


Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times™.

