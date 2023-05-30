Remembering a Musical Legend

A psychiatrist reflects on the passing of a music legend.

Painting by Davina Dugnas

Painting by Davina Dugnas

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

A global presence
Rock n’ roll supremacy
Iconic artist


Gold among Black queens
Simply and truly the best
Heaven is rolling

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

Related Content

Hospital Food

May 25th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Deviation

May 20th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Unrestrained

May 14th 2023

Influential Figures

May 14th 2023

