Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Seriousness," by Stephen Dunn, whose work has been featured on the series before. Dunn authored 21 collections of poetry and won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry for his year 2000 collection, Different Hours. He also received an Academy Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Dunn's work was inspirational to Berlin, especially when he first started to write poetry.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.