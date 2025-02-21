Blog

Video

Seriousness

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Series|Any Good Poem

"Driving the Garden State Parkway to New York, I pointed out two crows to a woman who believed crows always travel in threes..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Seriousness," by Stephen Dunn, whose work has been featured on the series before. Dunn authored 21 collections of poetry and won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry for his year 2000 collection, Different Hours. He also received an Academy Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Dunn's work was inspirational to Berlin, especially when he first started to write poetry.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Related Videos
beauty
girl doorway
Hattie McDaniel
winter tree
students
winter
desert eye
wind
support group
spinal tap
Related Content
frostbite
February 13th 2025

February Thaw

Richard M. Berlin, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
writing
January 16th 2025

How a Psychiatrist Writes a Poem...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
writing
December 27th 2024

"How a Psychiatrist Writes a Poem"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
talking
December 20th 2024

The Talking Cure

Richard M. Berlin, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.