  • Effective psychopharmacology education should pair knowledge with emotional engagement, storytelling, and repetition to make learning memorable for psychiatry residents.
  • The principles of engaging learners apply across all educational levels, enhancing the translation of lessons into real-world clinical practice.
How can we teach psychopharmacology in a way that engages today's digital-native psychiatry residents and enhances real-world application?

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

At Psychiatric Times, we are proud to be a platform where clinicians, educators, and thought leaders unite to advance the field and shape its future. That is why we are honored to share a timely reflection from highly respected names in clinical psychopharmacology: Joseph F. Goldberg, MD; and Stephen M. Stahl, MD, PhD, on the importance of appropriately teaching psychopharmacology to residents. Although the piece, available at the link below, is primarily directed at educators, its insights transcend the classroom. Their article is a thoughtful discussion on what it takes to teach psychopharmacology in a way that is not only effective but also unforgettable.

Today’s psychiatry residents are digital natives who are accustomed to short-length materials and have a hunger for relevance. For seasoned clinicians, that can present a challenge—and an opportunity. Drs Goldberg and Stahl urge us to make learning “stick” by pairing knowledge with emotional engagement, storytelling, and repetition. It is about how we ignite curiosity, create meaning, and prepare learners to apply their knowledge with confidence and clarity in real clinical settings.

Although the article specifically talks about residents, the principles in education apply to all age groups and levels of practice. The more we engage the learner, the more successful the lessons will translate into the real world. Those ideals are also leveraged in how we create content for you. In every print issue, from cover to cover, you will find interesting discussions, new data, and helpful insights to support you in supporting your patients. You are also invited to attend the 2025 Southern California Psychiatry Conference and the 2025 Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference hosted by the CME arm of our company.

As Benjamin Franklin once said, “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I may remember. Involve me and I learn.”

Mike Hennessy Jr

Chairman and CEO, MJH Life Sciences

