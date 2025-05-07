The Dawn of a New Era for Schizophrenia

Pavlo Vakhrushev/AdobeStock

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the 24th is World Schizophrenia Awareness Day. Latest figures show that worldwide, approximately 24 million individuals are affected by schizophrenia, representing about 0.32% of the global population. That equals approximately 1 in 300 individuals.1 With so many impacted by this devastating disorder, it is little wonder that research data show that up to 64.5% of individuals with schizophrenia experience stigma.2 Interestingly, data suggest psychiatrists believe individuals with schizophrenia are more likely to commit violent attacks than those with bipolar affective disorder, and this leads to diagnostic bias and aggravation of stigma.3

Simultaneously, however, we are on the cusp of a bright new era for schizophrenia treatment. Last year saw the approval of xanomeline and trospium chloride (Cobenfy), the first new agent for schizophrenia with a novel mechanism of action in more than 50 years.4 Investigators are also exploring new alternatives, such as genetic models and synapse regeneration.5,6 These could represent the next big breakthrough or perhaps stepping stones for even further development.

We must work together to defeat bias, formulate new treatment options, and improve patient outcomes for individuals with schizophrenia. To help you stay on top of the latest views, we have compiled a collection of expert-written articles focused exclusively on schizophrenia in this month’s Special Report. As always, we endeavor to remain your go-to resource. If there are any topics you would like to see more on, write to us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences

References

1. Schizophrenia. World Health Organization. January 10, 2022. Accessed April 8, 2025. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/schizophrenia

2. Gerlinger G, Hauser M, De Hert M, et al. Personal stigma in schizophrenia spectrum disorders: a systematic review of prevalence rates, correlates, impact and interventions. World Psychiatry. 2013;12(2):155-164.

3. Clark T, Rowe R. Violence, stigma and psychiatric diagnosis: the effects of a history of violence on psychiatric diagnosis. Psychiatr Bull. 2006;30(7):254-256.

4. Duerr HA. FDA approves Cobenfy, a first-in-class agent for schizophrenia. Psychiatric Times. September 26, 2024. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/fda-approves-cobenfy-for-schizophrenia

5. Duerr HA, Kosten TR. Exploring genetic models in schizophrenia research: a teaser from ACNP annual meeting. Psychiatric Times. December 10, 2024. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/exploring-genetic-models-in-schizophrenia-research-from-acnp-annual-meeting

6. Kuntz L. Phase 2 trial open enrollment for SPG302, first synaptic regenerative approach to treat schizophrenia. Psychiatric Times. March 31, 2025. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/phase-2-trial-open-enrollment-for-spg302-first-synaptic-regenerative-approach-to-treat-schizophrenia