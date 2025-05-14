"Transference"

Publication
Article
Psychiatric Times
Author(s):
"And I feel closer to him than 50 minutes should allow, a puzzled sensation, I’ve known him all my life..."
I can’t remember what he says
this first session, only his careful attention
and a sense he sees through my camouflage.
I feel I’ve known him a long time,
familiar as red in the maple outside
or the smell of leather on my father’s skin.
When I cry, tissues are at hand,
and when I sob, he listens, alert,
silent, which comforts me and is sufficient.
And I feel closer to him than 50 minutes
should allow, a puzzled sensation
I’ve known him all my life.
Certain I have chosen wisely,
I reach out to say Good bye Jerry,
my dead father’s name.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.