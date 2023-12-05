The First Step: A Schizophrenia-Specific Intervention for Nicotine Use

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Heather Ward, MD, sat down with Psychiatric Times to discuss her findings, presented at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology 2023 Annual Meeting.

Nicotine use is the top cause of preventable mortality in schizophrenia. Ward found neuromodulation, specifically cTBS, could be an effective treatment for specifically schizophrenia to help reduce nicotine cravings.

"cTBS selectively reduces craving in schizophrenia, but not in an otherwise healthy population," said Ward.

Dr Ward is a psychiatrist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.