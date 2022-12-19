The Harms of Assisted Death Are Not Just a “Disabled Thing”

This article is in response to the series, “MAID and the Disabled” by Douglas W. Heinrichs, MD.

It is with the greatest pleasure I learn that Douglas W. Heinrichs, MD, has accorded me the honour of replying to my criticism of his views on assisted dying.

Dr Heinrichs incorrectly surmises that I support medical aid in dying (MAID) for patients at the end of life. I do not. However, I do believe that to usefully discuss MAID at the present time, we must stipulate a wider context; for this is how MAID is now increasingly defined and practised.

As the reader may recall, my principal argument (which Dr Heinrichs has not attempted to refute) concerns the inherently harmful effect upon the disabled and chronically ill of decriminalizing assisted suicide and euthanasia.

Simply stated: This decriminalizationrequires the selective removal of otherwise universal criminal code protections.1 The mere legalization of MAID, therefore, creates a serious and discriminatory danger. That the danger is serious, we must certainly agree. Because, otherwise, we would have no prohibition, and no need for an exception. That the danger is discriminatory, appears in the fact that its burden falls upon 1 group alone.

In addition, I have made a second claim: that this discriminatory, lethal danger, has been imposed upon the members of that group, against their will. It is instructive, in this light, to review the recently successful passage, in Canada, of Bill C-7 (2021),2 enacted to extendeuthanasia to individuals not at the end of life.

Every single one of the testimonies and briefs introduced before Parliamentary Committee,3 by disabled individuals and their organizations, was opposed to the expansion. Moreover, in a theatrically orchestrated Open Letter,4 the Vulnerable Persons Standard5 presented the signatures of no less than 147 nationally representative disabled organizations (and their allies) in opposition to the Bill.

If informed and engaged opinion are to be our guide, it can be confidently stated that the "disabled community" is unconditionally opposed to euthanasia eligibility for its members. And yet this legislation was carried, 213 votes to 106.6

What, we must ask, can possibly explain these facts?

Many of my disabled friends would point to the concept of ableism,7 a highly developed social theory of injustice based upon systemic discriminatory oppression. Others, prefer to remain within the bounds of common language, in identifying an extremely negative exterior perception of disabled life.