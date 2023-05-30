"I am not comforted by the morning after the night."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "The Morning After the Most Recent Shooting I Saw," by William Fargason, author of Love Song to the Demon-Possessed Pigs of Gadara and the winner of the Iowa Poetry Award. The poem is a reflection on gun violence and the relationship between a father and his son.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.