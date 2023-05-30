The Morning After the Most Recent Shooting I Saw

"I am not comforted by the morning after the night."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "The Morning After the Most Recent Shooting I Saw," by William Fargason, author of Love Song to the Demon-Possessed Pigs of Gadara and the winner of the Iowa Poetry Award. The poem is a reflection on gun violence and the relationship between a father and his son.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Remembering a Musical Legend

May 30th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

"Spring"

May 19th 2023

Unrestrained

May 14th 2023

