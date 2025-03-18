The REACH Institute's PPP Program Approved as Pathway to PMHS Certification

[This press release was provided by The REACH Institute via its Strategic Alliance Partnership with Psychiatric Times.]

REACH Institute Pathways

Pediatric primary care nurse practitioners, family nurse practitioners, psych-mental health nurse practitioners, and clinical nurse specialists seeking to address the growing mental health needs of children and adolescents now have a new option to satisfy eligibility for the Pediatric Primary Care Mental Health Specialist (PMHS) certification exam: The REACH Institute’s Patient-Centered Mental Health in Pediatric Primary Care (PPP) program.

The REsource for Advancing Children’s Mental Health, commonly known as The REACH Institute, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to effective, evidence-based mental health care for children and families. The recognition by the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board (PNCB) highlights the value of REACH’s PPP program in equipping its participants with specialty knowledge of pediatric behavioral and mental health in primary care.

The PMHS certification is a prestigious added-specialty credential that builds upon the nurse practitioner and clinical nurse specialist roles and validates advanced expertise in assessing, diagnosing, and managing developmental, behavioral, and mental health concerns of children, adolescents, and young adults in primary care settings. PNCB’s recognition of REACH’s PPP program means that alums of the program can now use their training to meet requirements for the Specialty Program pathway for the PMHS certification exam and take a crucial step in advancing pediatric mental health care.

According to the CDC, approximately 1 in 5 children in the U.S. have a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder, yet only a small fraction of them (20%) receive the help they need. HRSA projects the treatment gap to worsen as the demand for child and adolescent psychiatry will grow twice as fast as the supply of those physicians.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that the most effective, scientifically proven mental health care reaches all children and families,” said The REACH Institute CEO Lisa Hunter Romanelli, Ph.D. “With wait times for behavioral health services often months long, this recognition by PNCB will empower more advanced practice nurses to help pediatric patients and their families manage common mental health concerns in primary care and collaborate with local resources until specialized care is available.”

REACH’s PPP program is a one-of-a-kind, practice-transformation course that enables pediatric primary care providers, including pediatricians, family physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, to develop the skills needed to effectively diagnose, manage, and treat the common mental health conditions (ADHD, anxiety, depression, etc.) they encounter every day in their practice. The PPP program was developed by renowned experts in the field of youth mental health, is grounded in the science of behavior change, and is supported by rigorous program evaluation. Participants consistently rate REACH training programs in the top 10% of continuing medical education (CME) courses, citing presentation quality, content, and relevance to their practice. More information, including course dates and registration, is available here.

***

About The REACH Institute

The REACH Institute is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that the most effective, scientifically proven mental health care reaches all children and families. Since 2006, REACH has trained more than 8,000 primary care providers in evidence-based mental health care. The organization addresses the critical shortage of pediatric mental health services, especially in underserved areas, by providing intensive training programs for healthcare professionals to better diagnose, treat, and manage mental health issues in children and adults. For more information, visit https://thereachinstitute.org.

###