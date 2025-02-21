Publication

Article

Psychiatric Times

Vol 42, Issue 2
Volume

The Status of Child Psychiatric Research in 2025: Progress, Problems, and Prospects

Author(s):

Peter S. Jensen, MD

Key Takeaways

  • NIH-funded RCTs have significantly advanced child and adolescent psychiatry, addressing common disorders like ADHD, depression, and anxiety with evidence-based treatments.
  • Evidence-based approaches benefit 75-85% of children with psychiatric disorders, yet gaps remain in understanding developmental trauma disorder and its distinct diagnostic criteria.
SHOW MORE

How has the field of child and adolescent psychiatry matured over the last 3 decades? Our Special Report Chair, Peter S. Jensen, MD, elaborates.

child psychiatry

melita/AdobeStock

SPECIAL REPORT: CHILD AND ADOLESCENT PSYCHIATRY

The field of child and adolescent psychiatry has matured remarkably over the last 3 decades. Beginning in the late 1990s and continuing into this century, we now have a meaningful set of major National Institutes of Health–funded randomized clinical trials (RCTs) comparing the benefits of medication, evidence-based psychotherapy, or their combination for the most common disorders of pediatrics: attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),1,2 major depressive disorder,3 anxiety disorders,4 and significant aggression.5 While total number of trials appears modest, their scope is remarkable, in that they address (by my rough estimate) as many as 75% to 80% of all children presenting to clinicians for diagnosing and treating pediatric mental health problems. Moreover, by the continuing analyses of these 5 major RCT findings, our research literature has been enriched by over 400 peer-reviewed articles—as each of these studies’ data sets continues to be mined through the ongoing participation of literally hundreds of clinician-scientists.

In every case, these 5 studies relied on the strength of a critical comparative test of an optimal medication strategy; an evidence-based psychotherapy; their combination; and some type of comparison group, eg, placebo or treatment as usual. In their totality, these trials together have demonstrated that anywhere from 75% to 85% of children with psychiatric disorders can receive substantial benefits from evidence-based approaches now known to us. While none of these now established treatments is perfect, as a collection, these trials have generally addressed the most common pressing questions that clinicians (and patients and their parents) face when deciding on a treatment for most US children with mental health problems. That said, much remains to be done. To that point, this interesting special section tackles 3 areas where—by contrast—we know relatively little.

The first article considers the topic of a new diagnostic category altogether: developmental trauma disorder. The authors argue—quite reasonably—that for some children, trauma(s) may unfold over time, may exert further impacts on subsequent development, and are often further layered by ongoing traumatic and deprivation experiences—sometimes called, by another term, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs).6 We do not yet know whether 1 or multiple ACEs, regardless of their specific characteristics (eg, personal injury, witnessing a shooting, death of a parent, etc), have a qualitatively different impact distinct from any other single or persisting trauma. But no experienced clinician (certainly not me!) would refuse to accept that multiple (and/or persisting) traumas are likely to be quantitatively different in their cumulative effect/severity in most cases. That said, the acid test for a new diagnostic category is that it can be differentiated by its (1) symptom presentation distinct from other disorders, (2) potential unique or differential treatment response, (3) differing pathophysiologic characteristics, or (4) different ultimate prognosis. That will require new research if this novel term is to survive.

The second article addresses a topic quite new to me, and likely to most readers: the impact of gluten on children who present with perplexing and lingering somatic complaints. Perhaps like most of us, I received little education on the potential mental health consequences of what we do (and do not) eat, and the possibility of substantial impact of these issues on a subset of our patients. Stay tuned.

The third article addresses another area where again more evidence is needed, namely the puzzlement we must all face when a child has had significant symptoms but has remained undiagnosed with ADHD into adolescence. The puzzle even grows when we consider the fact that most children and adolescents with ADHD do not receive any diagnosis and treatment as adults. I found this article useful, as it begins to elucidate some of the reasons it becomes only more apparent among teens, especially female patients or those with comorbid, possibly obscuring conditions (eg, autism). How do we change our practices to begin to address these nationwide problems, even for common and well-established disorders?

Dr Jensen is the founder and board chair of The REACH Institute and an adjunct professor of psychiatry at the Psychiatric Research Institute, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

References

1. MTA Cooperative Group. A 14-month randomized clinical trial of treatment strategies for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Arch Gen Psychiatry. 1999;56(12):1073-1086.

2. Greenhill L, Kollins S, Abikoff H, et al. Efficacy and safety of immediate-release methylphenidate treatment for preschoolers with ADHD. J Am Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry. 2006;45(11):1284-1293.

3. March J, Silva S, Petrycki S, et al; Treatment for Adolescents with Depression Study (TADS) Team. Fluoxetine, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and their combination for adolescents with depression: treatment for Adolescents With Depression Study (TADS) randomized controlled trial. JAMA. 2004;292(7):807-820.

4. Walkup JT, Albano AM, Piacentini J, et al. Cognitive behavior therapy, sertraline, or a combination in childhood anxiety. N Engl J Med. 2008;359(26):2753-2766.

5. Aman MG, Bukstein OG, Gadow KD, et al. What does risperidone add to parent training and stimulant for severe aggression in child ADHD? J Amer Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry. 2014;53(1):47-60.e1.

6. Hughes K, Bellis MA, Hardcastle KA, et al. The effect of multiple adverse childhood experiences on health: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet Public Health. 2017;2(8):e356-e366.

Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
child psychiatry
The Status of Child Psychiatric Research in 2025: Progress, Problems, and Prospects
frontal lobe
Frontal Lobe Syndrome: Improving Patient Quality of Life
mania
Mania and Hypomania: Latest Thinking on Diagnosis and Duration of Episodes
black woman therapy
Using CBT to Empower Black Patients
schizophrenia
Xanomeline-Trospium as a Novel Agent for Treatment of Psychosis in Schizophrenia
Monitoring Managed Care: Revisited
Monitoring Managed Care: Revisited
PTSD
Panel Shares Top 7 Insights Into Addressing PTSD
frostbite
February Thaw
Stephen Mateka, DO
Psychiatric Times Welcomes New Section Editor
prism
The Prism of Psychiatric Diagnosis: Can This Potential Assessment Tool Shed Light on the Patient’s Psychpathology?
alcohol
Alcohol: Friend and Foe
teamwork
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work
aggression
Aggression as a Potential Target for Treatment
media excess
Media Excess & Mental Health
Related Videos
HalfPoint/AdobeStock
happy children
Thomas/AdobeStock
kids, autism, kid, child
sad girl, suicide
Related Content
child
February 21st 2025

Our Real Child Psychiatry Challenges

H. Steven Moffic, MD
How to Talk to Teenagers About Substance Use
October 8th 2021

How to Talk to Teenagers About Substance Use

Hannah Simon, MD
polypharmacy
January 23rd 2025

Best Practices for Polypharmacy in Traumatic Brain Injury

Matthew Ashley, MD, JD
5 Personality Traits of Olympic Athletes
August 18th 2021

5 Personality Traits of Olympic Athletes

Hannah Simon, MD
mood disorders
January 21st 2025

10 Clinical Pearls for Treating Mood Disorders

Gustavo Alva, MD, DFAPA
young brain
January 20th 2025

Treating Our Young Patients: Psychotropic and Combination Therapies in the Youth

Hector A. Colon-Rivera, MD, MBA, MRO, FAPA
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.