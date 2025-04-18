The Week in Review: April 14-18

Ronstik/AdobeStock

In case you missed any important updates, here is a recap of this week in Psychiatric Times, including

From Victory to Vulnerability: Black Athlete Moms on Maternal Health Risks Through Delivery and Beyond

This week was Black Maternal Health Week, which shines a spotlight on the urgent need to address the staggering disparities Black women face in health care. According to the Centers for Disease Control, maternal morbidity and mortality risks remain elevated through the first year postpartum, with more than half of deaths occurring after delivery. The voices of Black athlete mothers, like Serena Williams and Dominique Dawes, illustrate the systemic gaps persist and why maternal mental and physical health deserve urgent attention through delivery and beyond. Read more here.

The Lancet Commission Tackles Self-Harm

The recently released Lancet Commission report on nonfatal self-harm addresses the global prevalence, causes, cultural perspectives, and responses to self-harm. Self-harm is widespread, affecting at least 14 million people worldwide annually. Sehba Husain-Krautter MD, PhD, and Jacob M. Appel, MD, JD, MPH, explore the concept of self-harm as a behavior influenced by individual and social factors, not a psychiatric diagnosis. Read more here.

The Slow Road to Psychosis

In our latest Tales From the Clinic article, learn more about prodromal symptoms of schizophrenia, which include cognitive deficits, mood changes, and subthreshold psychotic symptoms, often preceding full psychosis by weeks to years. Up to 75% of patients with schizophrenia experience prodromal symptom stages. Detecting individuals in the prodromal stage of schizophrenia before their first episode of psychosis offers a chance for early interventions that could potentially prevent the onset of full-blown psychosis. Read more here.

Treating Schizophrenia: Bringing Together Pharmacists and Clinicians for Patient Care

Pharmacists can play a crucial role in supporting treatment adherence, contributing to the prevention of medication errors, and addressing real-world barriers to care for patients with schizophrenia. Michael McGuire, PharmD, an associate professor of pharmacy practice and psychiatry at Belmont University, shares his thoughts on how psychiatric professionals and pharmacists can best work together to improve patient care. Read more here.

Reflections on 50 Years in Psychiatry: An Interview with Jesse H. Wright, MD, PhD

Jesse H. Wright, MD, PhD's contributions to psychiatry span 5 decades, during which he has influenced countless psychiatrists, developed innovative teaching methods, and advanced digital mental health interventions. In celebration of his achievements, Mehak Pahwa, MBBS, and Iyanjesu Adereti, MBBCh, interviewed Wright on his career, cognitive behavior therapy, and mentorship. Read more here.

Answering 3 Clinical Questions in the Wake of the Removal of the Clozapine REMS Requirement

In February 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration announced the clozapine REMS protocol was no longer necessary and may even be a barrier to access. You may be asking yourself, "Is it necessary to still monitor bloodwork? What should we do with long-term patients on clozapine in terms of monitoring?Should the removal of the REMS change which patients are considered for clozapine treatment?" Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, answers these 3 clinical questions in the wake of this REMS removal. Watch the video here.

