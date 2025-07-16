The Climate Crisis Worsens

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

I’m afraid this video from about a year ago was a bit prophetic. Not that the prophecy was all that hard, which was: if a Republican administration was elected, our climate crisis would worsen. And it has!



Among record temperatures, especially in Europe, and devastating flooding in the United States, the climate is becoming more destructive and devastating. The Texas flash flood is still not beyond the acute stage and dead bodies still need to be recovered to help the grieving process. In the meanwhile, so many that have been fighting climate change and other social crises for so long, are becoming emotionally overwhelmed. We seem to be entering a stage of climate disasters and more mental disorders as the norm. Our always challenging work is becoming even more so. Needed most is the courage of psychiatric organizations to address these escalating social psychiatric problems.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He presented the third Rabbi Jeffrey B. Stiffman lecture at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.