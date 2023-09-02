The Week in Review: August 28-September 1

Chepko Danil_AdobeStock

This week, Psychiatric Times® discussed a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from new research on psilocybin as a treatment for MDD to new FDA approvals for ADHD and BED. Here are some highlights from the week.

Study Supports Psilocybin as Promising Treatment for MDD

A study found that psilocybin, in combination with psychological support, has promise as a novel intervention for major depressive disorder (MDD).

In the study—a randomized, placebo-controlled, 6-week trial—the investigators aimed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single dose of psilocybin in patients with MDD. They examined the durability, timing, and scale of antidepressant effects in 104 adult patients aged 21 to 65 years after administration of either a 25-mg dose of psilocybin or placebo. Among the participants, the mean age was 41.1 years, and 52 were women. Continue Reading

FDA Approves First Generics for the Treatment of ADHD, BED

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it has approved several generics for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and binge-eating disorder (BED).

The first generics of Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) capsules and chewable tablets are now approved for the treatment of ADHD in patients aged 6 years and older and for the treatment of moderate to severe BED in adults. These approvals follow the FDA’s announcement of the shortage of an immediate-release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts (Adderall) on October 12, 2022. Continue Reading

Prevalence and Correlates of Sleep Disorders in First-Episode Psychosis

Sleep disorders are highly prevalent in patients with psychotic disorders. This comorbidity has a significant impact on the clinical course of illness, including worsening psychotic symptoms and cognitive impairment, as well as poorer functioning and decreased quality of life. However, the nature of the relationship between psychosis and sleep disorders is unclear, as it may be a primary component of the illness itself and/or a secondary consequence of behavioral or iatrogenic factors.

The Current Study

The Physical Health Assistance in Early Psychosis (PHAstER) study was a randomized clinical trial (RCT) of a physical health nurse intervention for patients with first-episode psychosis (FEP). Gannon and colleagues performed a prospective cohort study nested within this RCT. Continue Reading

Dismantling Health Care Discrimination Toward Long COVID

Recent data from the Household Pulse Survey (2022 to 2023) indicates that, of the millions of Americans previously infected with COVID-19, more than 7% developed post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC). Otherwise known as long COVID, PASC refers to a syndrome entailing multisystem dysfunction of a relapsing-remitting nature. It typically emerges within 3 months of COVID-19 infection and lasts at least 12 weeks.

Commonly reported symptoms include a new onset of neuropsychiatric impairment (eg, “brain fog,” memory and attentional issues), dysautonomia, depression and/or anxiety, post exertional malaise (PEM), hair loss, and musculoskeletal pain. Continue Reading

