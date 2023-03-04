The Week in Review: February 27-March 3

Chepko Danil_AdobeStock

This week, Psychiatric Times™ covered a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from the normalization of burnout to the identification of sleep-wake disturbances post-TBI. Here are some highlights from the week.

Positive Top-Line Results Reported for Fed/Fast Study of Novel ADHD Treatment

Positive top-line results were reported for a study of a novel formulation of dexmethylphenidate for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The fed/fast study, CTx-1301-003, is an endeavor by Cingulate Inc. to assess the effect of food on the absorption of CTx-1301, an investigational, trimodal, extended-release, novel, tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, which has been approved by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of ADHD. The positive top-line results indicated that CTx-1301 can be taken either with or without food. Continue Reading

Identifying and Addressing Sleep-Wake Disturbances Post-TBI

Traumatic brain injuries (TBI) are a leading cause of death and disability. In many cases, those who survive their TBI appear to make a complete physical recovery while being left with subtle, “invisible” disabilities that are likely to severely impact daily functioning.

Such disabilities include learning/memory, problem solving and executive functioning deficits, difficulties with psychosocial interactions, as well as emotional/behavioral issues. Continue Reading

Learned Helplessness and the Normalization of Burnout

Is burnout becoming normalized? Last February 23, 2022, our video was on “Remembering Love of Work to Prevent Burnout,” in which we discussed the obstacles of the epidemic of burnout of physicians which was spreading to the rest of our society.

Now, the recently released annual 2023 survey of burnout in physicians, for which we did a pop-up column, indicates a further escalation of burnout to the extent that it is almost becoming normalized. Continue Reading

Celebrating Women’s History Month 2023

March is Women's History Month. Enjoy this selection of expert discussions about issues in women’s mental health and care for this patient population as seen in Psychiatric Times™. Continue Reading

